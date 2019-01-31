Keep in mind that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has a BIG announcement to make, it could be that she’s changing her Twitter handle from @ewarren back to @elizabethforma. There’s really nothing she could say Feb. 9 that could possibly generate any more excitement than her “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, so what can we say but stay tuned?
One month ago today, we launched this exploratory committee to build a grassroots movement to level the playing field. On Sat, February 9, I’ll be making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans. Sign up now to be the first to know where I'll be making it. https://t.co/kePILOz4JC pic.twitter.com/Zmv840W524
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 1, 2019
That you’re not going to run because you know you can’t win.
— andy (@hatespolitics33) February 1, 2019
Honey, you’ve got a fork in you. Wake up.
— Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) February 1, 2019
Seriously can someone with some common sense tell Liz that she has no chance at winning? Her aides and inner circle must have someone that has a clue in it right? Someone be honest with her.
— JC13 (@JCsCrew) February 1, 2019
Sigh.. She keeps missing the mark…. I don't get it. Who is running her campaign???
— MichelleELanthier (@cintigal51) February 1, 2019
Not enough cliche in the second half of the forgettable tweet.
— 😉 (@circlingdrain) February 1, 2019
Another DNA test? 🤣
— Nick Cimoric (@nickcimoric) February 1, 2019
Liz is going to announce she’s been endorsed by David Duke after providing DNA evidence she is the whitest person to ever run for President
— Steve Gill (@Steve_Gill75) February 1, 2019
1/1024 of an announcement?
— Shannon (@SLVR1981) February 1, 2019
Heap big announcement coming soon from heap big beer drinker…
— Jim Thomson (@jimny2ca) February 1, 2019
Be right back, imma grab me a beer first. You want one,honey? 🙄
— cw (@cwrightosu) February 1, 2019
Will your husband be making an awkward appearance this time?
— Brandon Counts (@AU_DirtDobber) February 1, 2019
Are you outta beer?
— Bubba Chandler (@pickerbubba) February 1, 2019
You have zero appeal. Pop a Heineken and go to bed.
— Figment Twotwentyone ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⏳ (@figment2211) February 1, 2019
Will we have to make a reservation for it?
— Wanda Miller❌💞💛❌💜 (@wandalou58) February 1, 2019
and here I was thinking you were disbanding the committee and dropping your Quixotic campaign so the real candidates can make their mark.
— David Katz (@dskinpa) February 1, 2019
Respectfully, I think you’re wasting your time and money.
— Gabby (@gkc_11) February 1, 2019
Don't waste your time or ours. You are not even making the primaries.
— CubaNO (@iparrlo) February 1, 2019
I don’t think you could win re-election to the senate. You’re not very personable and sound like you’re having a perpetual panic attack.
— Mr. Mann 🇺🇸💪⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@athertj) February 1, 2019
So excited! Lmao …NOT
— Bob Snapp (@tbplayer69) February 1, 2019
Retirement? Please!
— Joseph Ferris (@jdfhere) February 1, 2019
— Jason Colbert (@therealjcc) February 1, 2019
— William Bogna (@ajjake123) February 1, 2019
Nobody cares. I’m serious.
— Skip McQuillin (@SkipMcQ) February 1, 2019
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ #WAKEmeUPwhenitsOVER pic.twitter.com/ej9hmf6MUD
— Lightnin' Riddle's Mamaw (@FakeDonalDrumfp) February 1, 2019
No thanks.
— kristyraney (@kristyraney) February 1, 2019
Translation: "Please give me your email address so I can solicit fund raising advertisements to you."
— Jarod Butler (@Butler23Jarod) February 1, 2019
Watch out – it’s like nine emails per day when you sign up. 😂
— realDonaldTrump3DPrintedHead (@RealPrinted) February 1, 2019
Stay in your lane. Continue doing nothing good for the country being a Senator. You will never be President. Ever. Stop embarrassing yourself on live tv, go have a beer, thank your husband for being in his own kitchen and throw away that Aunt Jemima figurine on your cabinet. Bye
— Jus tweetin' (@AlphaAdams86) February 1, 2019
— Shane (@shawnvistazo) February 1, 2019
How about last to know or never know?
— Tommy White 🇺🇸 (@BubWhite56) February 1, 2019
Where do I sign to never hear from you again?
— Frank Lynn (@FrankLy80803555) February 1, 2019
Seriously, what has she done in the past month that put her even an inch closer to the nomination?
Related:
‘Government will save us from winter!’ Elizabeth Warren’s #PolarVortex pitch for ‘Green New Deal’ gets a COLD reception https://t.co/YIsK4S8PJr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 31, 2019