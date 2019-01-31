Keep in mind that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has a BIG announcement to make, it could be that she’s changing her Twitter handle from @ewarren back to @elizabethforma. There’s really nothing she could say Feb. 9 that could possibly generate any more excitement than her “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, so what can we say but stay tuned?

One month ago today, we launched this exploratory committee to build a grassroots movement to level the playing field. On Sat, February 9, I’ll be making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans. Sign up now to be the first to know where I'll be making it. https://t.co/kePILOz4JC pic.twitter.com/Zmv840W524 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 1, 2019

That you’re not going to run because you know you can’t win. — andy (@hatespolitics33) February 1, 2019

Honey, you’ve got a fork in you. Wake up. — Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) February 1, 2019

Seriously can someone with some common sense tell Liz that she has no chance at winning? Her aides and inner circle must have someone that has a clue in it right? Someone be honest with her. — JC13 (@JCsCrew) February 1, 2019

Sigh.. She keeps missing the mark…. I don't get it. Who is running her campaign??? — MichelleELanthier (@cintigal51) February 1, 2019

Not enough cliche in the second half of the forgettable tweet. — 😉 (@circlingdrain) February 1, 2019

Another DNA test? 🤣 — Nick Cimoric (@nickcimoric) February 1, 2019

Liz is going to announce she’s been endorsed by David Duke after providing DNA evidence she is the whitest person to ever run for President — Steve Gill (@Steve_Gill75) February 1, 2019

1/1024 of an announcement? — Shannon (@SLVR1981) February 1, 2019

Heap big announcement coming soon from heap big beer drinker… — Jim Thomson (@jimny2ca) February 1, 2019

Be right back, imma grab me a beer first. You want one,honey? 🙄 — cw (@cwrightosu) February 1, 2019

Will your husband be making an awkward appearance this time? — Brandon Counts (@AU_DirtDobber) February 1, 2019

Are you outta beer? — Bubba Chandler (@pickerbubba) February 1, 2019

You have zero appeal. Pop a Heineken and go to bed. — Figment Twotwentyone ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⏳ (@figment2211) February 1, 2019

Will we have to make a reservation for it? — Wanda Miller❌💞💛❌💜 (@wandalou58) February 1, 2019

and here I was thinking you were disbanding the committee and dropping your Quixotic campaign so the real candidates can make their mark. — David Katz (@dskinpa) February 1, 2019

Respectfully, I think you’re wasting your time and money. — Gabby (@gkc_11) February 1, 2019

Don't waste your time or ours. You are not even making the primaries. — CubaNO (@iparrlo) February 1, 2019

I don’t think you could win re-election to the senate. You’re not very personable and sound like you’re having a perpetual panic attack. — Mr. Mann 🇺🇸💪⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@athertj) February 1, 2019

So excited! Lmao …NOT — Bob Snapp (@tbplayer69) February 1, 2019

Retirement? Please! — Joseph Ferris (@jdfhere) February 1, 2019

Nobody cares. I’m serious. — Skip McQuillin (@SkipMcQ) February 1, 2019

No thanks. — kristyraney (@kristyraney) February 1, 2019

Translation: "Please give me your email address so I can solicit fund raising advertisements to you." — Jarod Butler (@Butler23Jarod) February 1, 2019

Watch out – it’s like nine emails per day when you sign up. 😂 — realDonaldTrump3DPrintedHead (@RealPrinted) February 1, 2019

Stay in your lane. Continue doing nothing good for the country being a Senator. You will never be President. Ever. Stop embarrassing yourself on live tv, go have a beer, thank your husband for being in his own kitchen and throw away that Aunt Jemima figurine on your cabinet. Bye — Jus tweetin' (@AlphaAdams86) February 1, 2019

How about last to know or never know? — Tommy White 🇺🇸 (@BubWhite56) February 1, 2019

Where do I sign to never hear from you again? — Frank Lynn (@FrankLy80803555) February 1, 2019

Seriously, what has she done in the past month that put her even an inch closer to the nomination?

