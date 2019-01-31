Keep in mind that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has a BIG announcement to make, it could be that she’s changing her Twitter handle from @ewarren back to @elizabethforma. There’s really nothing she could say Feb. 9 that could possibly generate any more excitement than her “I’m gonna get me a beer” video, so what can we say but stay tuned?

Seriously, what has she done in the past month that put her even an inch closer to the nomination?

