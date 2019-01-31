On the House side of the U.S. Capitol, we already know that Nancy Pelosi said she has no idea what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said about the proposed abortion legislation in that state before quickly moving along to an unrelated question. But what about Dems on the Senate side? There’s been lots of ear-plugging going on over there too:

Color us shocked!

Talking points are most likely in the works as we speak.

They’d probably immediately start running away but it’s worth a try!

