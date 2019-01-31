On the House side of the U.S. Capitol, we already know that Nancy Pelosi said she has no idea what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said about the proposed abortion legislation in that state before quickly moving along to an unrelated question. But what about Dems on the Senate side? There’s been lots of ear-plugging going on over there too:

Every Democratic Senator I have spoken with has completely denied hearing anything about Gov. Northam’s late-term abortion comments… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 31, 2019

Color us shocked!

I guess they have to wait for their 'marching orders / talking points' from the leadership before commenting. — Vince Gambone (@vgambone) January 31, 2019

Talking points are most likely in the works as we speak.

It appears that the entire Democratic caucus lives under a rock somewhere with no internet access. https://t.co/BdR8sL6rLp — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 31, 2019

Apparently they’re not very big on current events. — Sean Fernstrum (@swfernstrum) January 31, 2019

Show them the video. Make them own it or distance themselves. Get them on record. — SmirkingBee 🐝 (@infobee) January 31, 2019

You should play them the video on your smartphone and ask again… — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) January 31, 2019

They’d probably immediately start running away but it’s worth a try!