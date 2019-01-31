Go figure.

According to Nancy Pelosi, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s despicable comments about proposed infanticide legislation haven’t made their way into the conversation on the Dem side of the House, and she didn’t seem to care what he said either:

Now why in the world wouldn’t Pelosi be beaming with pride at the Left’s latest attempt to expand “women’s health care” and “reproductive freedom”?

Perhaps Pelosi will be sending out a memo nationally to all Dems to advise them to avoid exposing the Left’s true intentions ever again.

