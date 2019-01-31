Go figure.

According to Nancy Pelosi, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s despicable comments about proposed infanticide legislation haven’t made their way into the conversation on the Dem side of the House, and she didn’t seem to care what he said either:

Reporter: “Considering the comments from Governor Northam yesterday, how does that make it harder for pro-life Democrats in the party and does that cause problems? Pelosi: “I’m sorry, I just don’t know what he said” Pelosi quickly calls on another reporter to avoid follow up pic.twitter.com/4eonuoCbTG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

Now why in the world wouldn’t Pelosi be beaming with pride at the Left’s latest attempt to expand “women’s health care” and “reproductive freedom”?

Let her play dumb. It’s actually a blessing to show the country how radical they become. Open borders, babies murdered, 70% tax hikes, government controlled healthcare etc etc. — Vincent Dunn (@splakavellie01) January 31, 2019

Eventually she won't be allowed to feign ignorance. But will anyone ask ever again? Probably not. — Flora (@Flora_Finching) January 31, 2019

Yeah…she knows what he said. She just won't answer https://t.co/0gRgyhLxpr — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) January 31, 2019

The governor's moment of accidental truth goes down the memory hole. https://t.co/izrmBS8d0r — Ryan Drexel Rawson (@drexrawson) January 31, 2019

Perhaps Pelosi will be sending out a memo nationally to all Dems to advise them to avoid exposing the Left’s true intentions ever again.