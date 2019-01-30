We told you earlier today that former NYC Mayor, possible 2020 presidential candidate and “Green New Deal” proponent Michael Bloomberg was asked about his personal carbon footprint and changed the subject as quickly as possible.

In addition, Bloomberg commented on the deep freeze that is currently gripping much of the country and used it as an opportunity to push some Democrat talking points:

The science is clear: Climate change makes extreme weather more frequent and more intense. Americans are seeing this first hand from wildfires to hurricanes to the #PolarVortex in the Midwest. We need a climate champion in the WH who can lead us forward. https://t.co/duIPO1nVtB — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 30, 2019

We thought the first thing that might have triggered Bloomberg about the above story is it appears the man in the picture is smoking, but he must have been laser-focused on global warming. Also, we know Bloomberg doesn’t like skeptics, but not everybody was buying what he was selling:

Yes. Too cold blame climate change. Too warm, climate change. Just right, crickets.

Must be wonderful for you leftist ideologues. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) January 30, 2019

But of course: Fossil fuel-guzzling "Clueless Mike" Bloomberg suggests that carbon dioxide causes cold weather. https://t.co/Rl7ZQFlu3t — Tom Nelson (@tan123) January 30, 2019

We can’t help but wonder which one of his huge houses or private aircraft Bloomberg might have tweeted that from.

Ten years ago, climate alarmists said "we don't get cold/snowy winters like we used to any more because of global warming." Now they say "cold/snowy winters are caused by global warming." The only thing clear is climate scientists are snake oil salesmen in seek of grant money. — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) January 30, 2019

Anyone who believes record cold air is coming from a warm/melting Arctic has no business discussing science. Global warming should reduce severe weather, not increase it. — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) January 30, 2019

This is the same @washingtonpost which a few years ago predicted cherry trees blooming in January. You really can't make this stuff up.https://t.co/a32miB7T49 pic.twitter.com/bWdh5iAun1 — Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) January 30, 2019

A 2015 Business Insider article reported that “Bloomberg is said to own between 12 and 15 houses around the world.” Bloomberg also owns a private jet and helicopters, according to the report.