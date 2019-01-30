We told you earlier today that former NYC Mayor, possible 2020 presidential candidate and “Green New Deal” proponent Michael Bloomberg was asked about his personal carbon footprint and changed the subject as quickly as possible.

In addition, Bloomberg commented on the deep freeze that is currently gripping much of the country and used it as an opportunity to push some Democrat talking points:

We thought the first thing that might have triggered Bloomberg about the above story is it appears the man in the picture is smoking, but he must have been laser-focused on global warming. Also, we know Bloomberg doesn’t like skeptics, but not everybody was buying what he was selling:

We can’t help but wonder which one of his huge houses or private aircraft Bloomberg might have tweeted that from.

A 2015 Business Insider article reported that “Bloomberg is said to own between 12 and 15 houses around the world.” Bloomberg also owns a private jet and helicopters, according to the report.

