At his stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, billionaire Green New Deal cheerleader Michael Bloomberg was asked about his personal CO2 footprint. You know, things like if he’s a vegetarian and what type of “environementally friendly car” he drives. Questions that any self-respecting climate-change alarmist should be able to knock out of the park.

But nah.

Bloomberg, who wants you to cut your CO2 footprint, dodge the question entirely and talked about Cheez-It crackers instead. Literally.

Watch for yourself:

"Hi. I'm Carly. I am a political science major of @NewEngCollege . I am personally a big environmental person. You are very big on changing the big aspects. But personally, are you a vegan?… Do you drive an environmentally friendly car?"@MikeBloomberg response at @nhiop here: pic.twitter.com/ZXTQxiKUms — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 29, 2019

Clown show in progress:

Bloomberg turns a question about the environment into a long answer about himself and his salad-eating/exercise habits https://t.co/8AwdJ7jzmu — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 29, 2019

You see, you can’t drink soda but he can eat all the damn Cheez-Its he wants:

Oh and hahaha the guy who is funding lobbying campaigns for massive food and beverage taxes all over the world says "I'm addicted to Cheez-Its" to laughter. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 29, 2019

Hey, private jets don’t run on batteries! What do you want him to do? Take a bus like a normal mortal?

Bloomy's "environmentally friendly car" is a Dassault Falcon 900B Tri-Jet. https://t.co/nUlTrRnu1J — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 29, 2019

He’s also planning to spend the next 12 months alcohol-free, as if that had anything to do with her question:

Bloomberg says he's 2 months into a planned year without a drink. "I did that 2 years ago for a year, with the exception of having a lot of white wine on my 75th birthday." Also, the man really likes Subway sandwiches. https://t.co/PDeWPEMw1Y — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) January 29, 2019

Great. How soon until he proposes Prohibition 2.0?

