On Monday, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker gave an update on the status of Robert Mueller’s investigation:

Whitaker said he’d been “fully briefed” on the investigation by Mueller, but Rep. Adam Schiff, joining others on the Left, wasn’t buying any of it:

While it’s unclear when the Mueller investigation will end, it’s almost like congressional Resistance leaders like Schiff don’t WANT it to end. Also this:

If Schiff doesn’t believe any of that, maybe he’ll listen to CNN, which pointed out that the head of the DOJ is “in charge of the Mueller investigation.” But Schiff is undeterred.

That’s always fun, isn’t it?

