On Monday, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker gave an update on the status of Robert Mueller’s investigation:

AG Whitaker: the Mueller investigation is "close to being completed." — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) January 28, 2019

.@PaulaReidCBS says it's possible the Mueller probe could wrap up in a matter of weeks after acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said today it is close to completion https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/E3lyt8E7g0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2019

Whitaker said he’d been “fully briefed” on the investigation by Mueller, but Rep. Adam Schiff, joining others on the Left, wasn’t buying any of it:

An Acting Attorney General who refuses to follow the advice of ethics lawyers and recuse himself from an investigation in which he has shown a clear bias is the last person who should speak for the Special Counsel. While the probe is ongoing, Mueller can speak for himself. https://t.co/7sy10bNcAF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 29, 2019

While it’s unclear when the Mueller investigation will end, it’s almost like congressional Resistance leaders like Schiff don’t WANT it to end. Also this:

Mueller reports to Whitaker you nitwit. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) January 29, 2019

Mr Schiff Whittaker is the acting AG if you didn’t know congressman. With that he is in charge of the special council. The deep state special council doesn’t operate with unfettered power if you didn’t know. — Adam Leonard (@AdamLeo24699204) January 29, 2019

If Schiff doesn’t believe any of that, maybe he’ll listen to CNN, which pointed out that the head of the DOJ is “in charge of the Mueller investigation.” But Schiff is undeterred.

Well, Mueller's office already issued the standard "no comment" so there goes that little spiel https://t.co/0eebX1jtKl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 29, 2019

😂 last time Mueller spoke for himself he said that Buzzfeed printed fake news and you STILL said you would investigate their bogus claims. Thank goodness we have an acting AG that understands who is in charge here, and it isn't Mueller. He is an employee. https://t.co/lkwFjabOaN — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 29, 2019

That’s always fun, isn’t it?