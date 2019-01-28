Is it over? Not yet.

Is it close to over? Perhaps, according to the acting attorney general.

Here is what acting AG Matt Whitaker said at the Department of Justice about where the Mueller investigation stands.

Whitaker also says he has been fully briefed on the Mueller probe and says he is “comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed.”

CBS reports that it could be wrapped up within a matter of weeks.

The Left wants you to understand that this doesn’t mean that serious wrongdoing is not going to be alleged.

And they are not happy with Whitaker for commenting.

Meanwhile, Mueller’s office isn’t commenting on Whitaker saying it is close to being wrapped up.

So, we’ll see where this goes.

