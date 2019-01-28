Is it over? Not yet.

Is it close to over? Perhaps, according to the acting attorney general.

Here is what acting AG Matt Whitaker said at the Department of Justice about where the Mueller investigation stands.

NEW: Mueller probe “close to being completed” per Trump’s Acting Attorney General pic.twitter.com/m3y1ngRyaF — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 28, 2019

Whitaker also says he has been fully briefed on the Mueller probe and says he is “comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed.”

CBS reports that it could be wrapped up within a matter of weeks.

.@PaulaReidCBS says it's possible the Mueller probe could wrap up in a matter of weeks after acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said today it is close to completion https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/E3lyt8E7g0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2019

The Left wants you to understand that this doesn’t mean that serious wrongdoing is not going to be alleged.

Hopefully it goes without saying that just because Mueller is said to be close to completion doesn't mean he isn't going to allege serious wrongdoing in his report. It appears to suggest that no massive conspiracy indictment is in the works, however. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 28, 2019

And they are not happy with Whitaker for commenting.

Why is AG Whitaker commenting on an ongoing investigation? This seems inappropriate. What if Mueller finds additional leads and evidence from Roger Stone? @MattWhitaker46 should not be rushing Mueller. The investigation must be done right, without political interference. https://t.co/ONcYgxQ68y — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 28, 2019

Sen. Coons says it’s “chilling” to hear Matt Whitaker say there would be a review of Mueller report “I don’t have full confidence that the acting attorney general Whitaker intends to respect the independence of the special counsel and simply support and sustain“ Mueller report — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 28, 2019

This is exactly why Whitaker should have recused himself from overseeing the SCO probe. We should be able to have faith & trust that the AG is acting in the interests finding the truth & not (as many will be) skeptical that he is in some way pressuring Mueller to wrap it up. — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Mueller’s office isn’t commenting on Whitaker saying it is close to being wrapped up.

The special counsel’s office says it’s not commenting on Whitaker’s statement today on the Russia investigation being close to finished — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 28, 2019

So, we’ll see where this goes.