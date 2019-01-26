As we told you earlier this afternoon, Elizabeth Warren cited Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s latest purchase as proof the super-rich should be subjected to paying much more in taxes:
This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a "superyacht" with its own iMax theater. I'm pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt. https://t.co/Gk4ifAkxdT
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2019
Warren’s tweet got hammered for several different reasons, including this one:
imagine thinking someone else’s hard earned money should be yours because you’re jealous https://t.co/knkc6Me0yM
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 26, 2019
Democrat Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt defended Warren this way:
No one earns a billion dollars.
— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 26, 2019
Oh really?
Just staking my claim for the upcoming ratio.
Don't mind me. 🧐🥃
— 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚔𝚘𝚠 (@CAntkow) January 26, 2019
I’m just here for the…well, you know. pic.twitter.com/kr7ZGF7Vtf
— Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) January 26, 2019
That helped spark SO MANY questions, comments and eye rolls:
I actually googled her to see if she was a real Senator, or a parody account.
Surprisingly she's a real Senator. https://t.co/VGNmcpmZmz
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 26, 2019
NOT The Onion!
Did Obama, Warren, Sanders and Pelosi earn their millions?
— Jennifer Bossypants 👖 (@ajenable) January 26, 2019
If someone has more than a billion dollars in wealth, it more likely they created it, not 'earned' it. Your primary economic ignorance is thinking wealth is a fixed pie, and its just not divided equally.
— AJT (@jbboote) January 26, 2019
She says this while representing Warren Buffett's district….
— Merica's uncle HAM (@Merica_Media) January 26, 2019
— Bob Sutton: Fired! Spags: Hired! (@Squish78) January 26, 2019
— JJ (@jjbarnhart) January 26, 2019
— Heather Hampton (@MomTo6Lambs) January 26, 2019
And you were elected?!?! There are seriously people who voted for you? On purpose?!
— Gary S. Willie (@GarySWillie) January 26, 2019
Here are some opposing arguments:
No politician earns their salary.
— Paul R Williams (@Luap2112) January 26, 2019
No one earns a state senate seat https://t.co/nX7YlmThJS
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 26, 2019
The final question goes to Nick Searcy:
How do they get it then, @NebraskaMegan? https://t.co/oQgxvdKd79
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 26, 2019
We’ll wait. But hey, if Warren’s the Democrat nominee, maybe she’s found her running mate.