As we told you earlier this afternoon, Elizabeth Warren cited Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s latest purchase as proof the super-rich should be subjected to paying much more in taxes:

Warren’s tweet got hammered for several different reasons, including this one:

Democrat Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt defended Warren this way:

Oh really?

Trending

That helped spark SO MANY questions, comments and eye rolls:

NOT The Onion!

Here are some opposing arguments:

The final question goes to Nick Searcy:

We’ll wait. But hey, if Warren’s the Democrat nominee, maybe she’s found her running mate.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billionairesDemocratstax the rich