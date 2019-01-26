As we told you earlier this afternoon, Elizabeth Warren cited Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s latest purchase as proof the super-rich should be subjected to paying much more in taxes:

This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a "superyacht" with its own iMax theater. I'm pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt. https://t.co/Gk4ifAkxdT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2019

Warren’s tweet got hammered for several different reasons, including this one:

imagine thinking someone else’s hard earned money should be yours because you’re jealous https://t.co/knkc6Me0yM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 26, 2019

Democrat Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt defended Warren this way:

No one earns a billion dollars. — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 26, 2019

Oh really?

Just staking my claim for the upcoming ratio. Don't mind me. 🧐🥃 — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚔𝚘𝚠 (@CAntkow) January 26, 2019

I’m just here for the…well, you know. pic.twitter.com/kr7ZGF7Vtf — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) January 26, 2019

That helped spark SO MANY questions, comments and eye rolls:

I actually googled her to see if she was a real Senator, or a parody account. Surprisingly she's a real Senator. https://t.co/VGNmcpmZmz — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 26, 2019

NOT The Onion!

Did Obama, Warren, Sanders and Pelosi earn their millions? — Jennifer Bossypants 👖 (@ajenable) January 26, 2019

If someone has more than a billion dollars in wealth, it more likely they created it, not 'earned' it. Your primary economic ignorance is thinking wealth is a fixed pie, and its just not divided equally. — AJT (@jbboote) January 26, 2019

She says this while representing Warren Buffett's district…. — Merica's uncle HAM (@Merica_Media) January 26, 2019

And you were elected?!?! There are seriously people who voted for you? On purpose?! — Gary S. Willie (@GarySWillie) January 26, 2019

Here are some opposing arguments:

No politician earns their salary. — Paul R Williams (@Luap2112) January 26, 2019

No one earns a state senate seat https://t.co/nX7YlmThJS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 26, 2019

The final question goes to Nick Searcy:

How do they get it then, @NebraskaMegan? https://t.co/oQgxvdKd79 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 26, 2019

We’ll wait. But hey, if Warren’s the Democrat nominee, maybe she’s found her running mate.