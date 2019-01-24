As we told you yesterday, the Left cheered as New York state passed a law that allows for late-term abortions, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the WTC lit up in pink to celebrate:

A tweet that’s recirculating today is from Andrew Cuomo last summer:

Is that so? Katie Pavlich and Ben Shapiro had something to say:

Trending

It sure puts Cuomo’s liberal idea of “morals” into maddening perspective.

***

Related:

Check out Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sweet star-studded (well, Hillary) video celebrating new abortion law

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAndrew CuomoKatie Pavlichlate term abortion