As we told you yesterday, the Left cheered as New York state passed a law that allows for late-term abortions, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the WTC lit up in pink to celebrate:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ORDERED the WTC lit up in pink to celebrate the legalization of late-term abortions https://t.co/G9h532Mhpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 23, 2019

A tweet that’s recirculating today is from Andrew Cuomo last summer:

The death penalty is morally indefensible and has no place in the 21st century. Today, in solidarity with @pontifex and in honor of my father, I will be advancing legislation to remove the death penalty from State law once and for all. https://t.co/BxFvym4YTB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 2, 2018

Is that so? Katie Pavlich and Ben Shapiro had something to say:

But gleeful abortion until birth is fine, because morals or something. https://t.co/TRO14fkCu3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 24, 2019

*Except for unborn babies https://t.co/7Pb07IyQDt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2019

It sure puts Cuomo’s liberal idea of “morals” into maddening perspective.

The hypocrisy just oozes, doesn't it? Killing baby is okay, death penalty for a murderer is awful. https://t.co/j37zs1yAy9 — TerriZ (@TZAnnee) January 24, 2019

Such hypocrites. How can they not see the death penalty is the same. Well except the death penalty is just going to sleep. Abortion uses barbaric methods that cause pain. #AbortionIsMurder https://t.co/E4y2d82YnM — Diane (@DianeNoMoreLies) January 24, 2019

This man is either a sicko or does not know the definition of immoral. https://t.co/gIFG0Gna9y — T-Mac MAGA Christian (@TmacNTben) January 24, 2019

