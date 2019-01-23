New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was really, really excited to put his pen to the state’s “Reproductive Health Act” Tuesday on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade — so excited that he ordered One World Trade Center and other New York landmarks lit up in pink (?) to celebrate, not unlike when President Obama turned the White House into a rainbow to celebrate the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling.

That wasn’t all though; he had a video all made up to show how New York has led the nation in pro-choice legislation, and of course former New York Senator Hillary Clinton pops up to chime in with her two cents.

This guy is Catholic, right?

We’re surprised he didn’t arrange a huge fireworks display with all the unused fireworks left over from Hillary’s victory celebration at the Javits Center.

No, but it will provide sanctuary and health care to illegal immigrants who are not U.S. citizens.

Yeah, Cuomo lit that up in pink too to celebrate.

