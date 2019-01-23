New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was really, really excited to put his pen to the state’s “Reproductive Health Act” Tuesday on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade — so excited that he ordered One World Trade Center and other New York landmarks lit up in pink (?) to celebrate, not unlike when President Obama turned the White House into a rainbow to celebrate the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage ruling.

That wasn’t all though; he had a video all made up to show how New York has led the nation in pro-choice legislation, and of course former New York Senator Hillary Clinton pops up to chime in with her two cents.

This guy is Catholic, right?

Today I signed the #ReproductiveHealthAct — codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and protecting women's reproductive rights no matter what the federal government does. This is a victory for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/90oMDDnCwV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2019

We’re surprised he didn’t arrange a huge fireworks display with all the unused fireworks left over from Hillary’s victory celebration at the Javits Center.

You, sir, have clearly not spoken with all New Yorkers. Completely disagree and ashamed before God that “we” have allowed this travesty to pass legislature. It’s horrific. — sharondoconnor (@sharondoconnor) January 23, 2019

A tragic loss for all NY babies. — Marcye Coogan (@miraclegalny) January 23, 2019

Let me go on record saying that I’m ashamed to be a New Yorker because of this. Not because you made extereme abortion legal but because you support it. Not my NY. — Bruce Quimby (@BruceRQuimby) January 23, 2019

For twenty eight years I have loved New York as my home.

Today, I am utterly ashamed to be a New Yorker. My Senator, my Assemblyman, and I have none of the blood on our hands – we did what we could to stand against this atrocity. — Ellie Quatro (@EllieQuatro) January 23, 2019

How does legalized, subsidized, promoted infanticide either "reproductive" or related to "health"? You advocate one of the greatest betrayals with sweet words –the killing of the most vulnerable imaginable by those entrusted to care for them, their own mother. — Spot (@freedomtekk) January 23, 2019

Not a victory for those babies — Richard Doe (@richard_doe) January 23, 2019

4,000 a day. Let that sink in. — Steve Melnick (@ForestHillsBuzz) January 23, 2019

This is the most evil and egregious act by New York politicians to date. According to New York the day before a woman gives birth the baby can be aborted. This is a victory for nothing but intrinsic evil. This is not about women’s health at all. This is about unwanted children. — Steve Rohr (@Steve_Rohr) January 23, 2019

Hey if this is about the “viability of the fetus outside the womb” since you’ve literally allowed an abortion all the way up to birth then at least be consistent and legalize infanticide. A three month old is no more able to take care of itself than an unborn baby. — Phill ن (@PhillBennetzen) January 23, 2019

You are proud of codifying the death of little babies right up till the moment of birth and allowing babies that survive to be left to die I’m disgusted and embarrassed to be a New Yorker today. But then you told me there was no place for me here. — Fr. Peter Calabrese (@Pmccrsp) January 23, 2019

Claiming victory over innocent, unborn children…there are no words. #ReproductiveHealthAct — Brandon Helderop (@B_Helderop) January 23, 2019

God almighty may have mercy on your soul. — Lina M. Parada (@Lina1nyc) January 23, 2019

Only if he repents. Which he will not.#modernherod — NotThatBernie (@Bernie13335478) January 23, 2019

This is NOT a victory for all New Yorkers. I don't see it that way, at all. — Mark Weber (@MeetMarkWeber) January 23, 2019

NY doesn't protect its most vulnerable citizens? For shame. — Susan Helbig (@SusanHelbig) January 23, 2019

No, but it will provide sanctuary and health care to illegal immigrants who are not U.S. citizens.

As a Pole I'm absolutely against using the Kosciuszko Bridge as a banner for legalized child murder. — Stanisław (@ArmedPole) January 23, 2019

Yeah, Cuomo lit that up in pink too to celebrate.

Call law-abiding gun owners murderers as you do everything you can to enable abortion. At least New York's economy sucks. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 23, 2019

