We’re assuming PETA’s OK with shark jumping, so long as it’s done humanely, because they have broken their own previous record with this one. Proceed with caution:
“Traditional” masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies. 😉 pic.twitter.com/51DUsqzyO3
— PETA (@peta) January 16, 2019
What the actual… WHAT?
I think I was just MeToo’d by a vegetable. https://t.co/g95waJZ9Lm
— Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 16, 2019
WTF was that?
Gillette: Let's make the worst ad of 2019
Peta: hold my vegan beer.
— Colt Luger's Hand of Justice (@andrewstarr1000) January 16, 2019
Strange new respect for the Gillette ad https://t.co/f7DWGxmydZ
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2019
Gillette’s officially off the mockery hook:
Delete your account.
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 16, 2019
What did I just watch!😦
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) January 16, 2019
God this is awful. lol https://t.co/a07aNxOZ3o
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 16, 2019
And then some!
Talk about Beta-Carotene https://t.co/3sBW5DPHvP
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2019
This is the future liberals want https://t.co/Rg0qRHdJZt
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2019
IM LOGGING OFF FOREVER GOODBYE https://t.co/10jNQ79Ibi
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2019
What did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/yy7PZDsIwQ
— Stephen Daniel (@rsd4444) January 16, 2019
Traditional masculinity isn't dead… unlike the vast majority of dogs and cats that end up at PETA's shelter. https://t.co/N5qY0uGJx8
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 16, 2019
“veggie tales: where are they now?” https://t.co/4Ph7IP0Orr
— MJ (@morganisawizard) January 16, 2019
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 16, 2019
"Hello?"
"Hi, kid. Listen, I got you an audition."
"Great. For a movie?"
"No."
"TV series?"
"No."
"Commercial?"
"More like a PSA."
"National?"
"Yeah.
"Cool. What're they looking for?"
"Basically, someone without shame."
"That's me when rent's due. What's the job entail?"
"Um…" https://t.co/ZYkci6DVKD
— Joel Engel (@joelengel) January 16, 2019
I've never cringed so hard in my life thanks Peta
— ꎭꍏꀭꀤ (@datonedumbnigga) January 16, 2019
Not only is this factually incorrect, but these guys just scarred me for life. https://t.co/oS43A1LPJ5
— xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) January 16, 2019
Way to go, PETA, you’ve done it again.