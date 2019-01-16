We’re assuming PETA’s OK with shark jumping, so long as it’s done humanely, because they have broken their own previous record with this one. Proceed with caution:

“Traditional” masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies. 😉 pic.twitter.com/51DUsqzyO3 — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2019

What the actual… WHAT?

I think I was just MeToo’d by a vegetable. https://t.co/g95waJZ9Lm — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 16, 2019

WTF was that?

Gillette: Let's make the worst ad of 2019

Peta: hold my vegan beer. — Colt Luger's Hand of Justice (@andrewstarr1000) January 16, 2019

Strange new respect for the Gillette ad https://t.co/f7DWGxmydZ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 16, 2019

Gillette’s officially off the mockery hook:

Delete your account. — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 16, 2019

What did I just watch!😦 — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) January 16, 2019

And then some!

This is the future liberals want https://t.co/Rg0qRHdJZt — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2019

IM LOGGING OFF FOREVER GOODBYE https://t.co/10jNQ79Ibi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2019

What did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/yy7PZDsIwQ — Stephen Daniel (@rsd4444) January 16, 2019

Traditional masculinity isn't dead… unlike the vast majority of dogs and cats that end up at PETA's shelter. https://t.co/N5qY0uGJx8 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 16, 2019

"Hello?"

"Hi, kid. Listen, I got you an audition."

"Great. For a movie?"

"No."

"TV series?"

"No."

"Commercial?"

"More like a PSA."

"National?"

"Yeah.

"Cool. What're they looking for?"

"Basically, someone without shame."

"That's me when rent's due. What's the job entail?"

"Um…" https://t.co/ZYkci6DVKD — Joel Engel (@joelengel) January 16, 2019

I've never cringed so hard in my life thanks Peta — ꎭꍏꀭꀤ (@datonedumbnigga) January 16, 2019

Not only is this factually incorrect, but these guys just scarred me for life. https://t.co/oS43A1LPJ5 — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) January 16, 2019

Way to go, PETA, you’ve done it again.