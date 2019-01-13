It all started when National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar served up an observation:

Another thing AOC has in common with Trump: media scold. https://t.co/Xj9AAccWMP — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 13, 2019

And suddenly the gloves were off! Rep. Ocasio-Cortez fired back quickly:

Or: maybe having powerful editorial positions awash in people from one race, class, or gender isn’t a good idea; since we get 1000% more takes on “brown lady says a curse word” than an actual white supremacist in Congress. If you won’t look the mirror, people will do it for you. https://t.co/P0PVfsTE4t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

But it’s hard not to notice that AOC’s take on what Rep. Tlaib said immediately focused on her skin color:

Except her being a "brown lady" wasn't what people took issue with, demagogue. https://t.co/wLONIsmSj0 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) January 13, 2019

Not at all, but Ocasio-Cortez was on a roll anyway.

Your deflection from her anti-semitism is truly heroic. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 13, 2019

We’ll take “Predictable Things” for $500, Alex.

It’s hard to believe that AOC’s only been in Congress less than two weeks.

Never stop Tweeting. https://t.co/RtC3dg0Cql — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 13, 2019

She probably won’t, and that’s a good thing.