Rep. Rashida Tlaib has said she’s all about “truth to power” (unless that “power” is reporters seeking comment about her “impeach the motherf****r” rant), and even though she faced some backlash, the congresswoman has an ally in the House:

Trending

AOC got plenty of like-minded applause for that, but others are asking about Ocasio-Cortez’s defense of Rep. Tlaib for a reason that has nothing to do with her anti-Trump profanity:

The next couple years are going to be interesting, that’s for sure.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDonald TrumpimpeachmentRep. Rashida Tlaib