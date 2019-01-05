Rep. Rashida Tlaib has said she’s all about “truth to power” (unless that “power” is reporters seeking comment about her “impeach the motherf****r” rant), and even though she faced some backlash, the congresswoman has an ally in the House:

Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just “locker room talk,” but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

I got your back @RashidaTlaib – the Bronx and Detroit ride together 💪🏽💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

AOC got plenty of like-minded applause for that, but others are asking about Ocasio-Cortez’s defense of Rep. Tlaib for a reason that has nothing to do with her anti-Trump profanity:

I’m much more concerned with Ms Tlaib’s allegedly militant anti-Semitic background than I am any of her language choices. You tangentially rep a region that has a massive Jewish population, how does that fact resonate with you? — Charles Pinto (@CPintoPM) January 5, 2019

Your “sis” wants to eliminate the state of Israel. I care more about that. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 5, 2019

Nope – it would be the *lets destroy Israel – part of her beliefs that I have a problem with. (If you don’t? Then there is not much I can say for you) pic.twitter.com/KIlvsb4Fj0 — It's The Arrow (@ItsTheArrow) January 5, 2019

I care much less about the fact that your friend used a curse word than I do about the fact that she is now a Congresswoman who believes in a one-state solution which eliminates the Jewish state of Israel. https://t.co/M3SbIlFudT — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 5, 2019

The next couple years are going to be interesting, that’s for sure.