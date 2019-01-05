As we told you yesterday, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s interview with Anderson Cooper was punctuated by her expression of a desire to tax the rich “60 or 70 percent.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is floating an income tax rate as high as 60 to 70 percent on the highest-earning Americans to combat carbon emissions https://t.co/vcKrQlz8Tr — POLITICO (@politico) January 4, 2019

However, a congressional staffer thinks that “soak the rich” ante should be upped, and AOC likes what she hears:

Having 🔥 Twitter game is not a hiring requirement for my policy team, but they bring it anyway ⬇️ https://t.co/qBb1clwhSq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2019

Sorry everyone, my bad. I'll talk her up to 90. https://t.co/gl3VuiGISE — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 4, 2019

Well, it’s always important to have goals! *Eye roll*

I don't feel bad for anyone who owns a private plane, but this is sounding more and more like an extortion scam every time I hear it. https://t.co/WxsM2jwjRo — Donna (@ScarletLetterA4) January 5, 2019

At what point will we hear one hundred percent proposal?

***

