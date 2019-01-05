As we told you yesterday, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s interview with Anderson Cooper was punctuated by her expression of a desire to tax the rich “60 or 70 percent.”

However, a congressional staffer thinks that “soak the rich” ante should be upped, and AOC likes what she hears:

Well, it’s always important to have goals! *Eye roll*

At what point will we hear one hundred percent proposal?

