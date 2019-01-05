Elizabeth Warren is kicking off her presidential campaign in Iowa this weekend, and at an event last night, journalists let America know that “she persisted” even if the sound system didn’t at some points in her speech.

Warren also tweeted an extremely high-speed video of the overflow line that repeats every four seconds:

First event in Iowa, first overflow line in Iowa! pic.twitter.com/VGLKONVxoJ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

Yikes! What was that?

The "overflow" from this nausea-inducing video loop is going to fill many, many buckets. 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/5yKAy7nSdw — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 5, 2019

I literally just got sick. — hecklejeckle33 (@hecklejeckle33) January 5, 2019

I know you're new at video, but that's going to give people seizures. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 5, 2019

Looping a video to look as if a line is stretching in the hopes of getting into her self rally…I mean political rally…😂😂😂 — Manuel Melendez (@texmel6723) January 5, 2019

Who thought the speed of this video was a good idea? — Daniel Schmidt (@realYoungPundit) January 4, 2019

It’s like a 5 year old who just found the video edit buttons on an iPhone — BAH1313 (@bhouston1313) January 5, 2019

The looping makes it seem to go on forever, right? At least until you have to go lie down.

"You see, senator, if no one tells them it's a 3-second loop they'll think it goes on and on like one of Trump's lines!" https://t.co/r2sinjv0qM — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 5, 2019

weird flex but ok pic.twitter.com/YSUOG8kftZ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 5, 2019

TFW the crowd isn’t that big so you speed up the footage so you can’t tell that the crowd isn’t that big. https://t.co/cmsGl3PFiw — RBe (@RBPundit) January 5, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is bragging about an “overflow line” at an event of hers that had 300 people while Trump is filling up entire stadiums for his rallies. https://t.co/MuOAnQDLkD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 5, 2019

You’re showing the same people over and over and pretending it’s a lot of people. https://t.co/pxlGcIULAA — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) January 5, 2019

At least they tried.

Your "event" was in the bar's 'Gathering Room" and didn't even interfere with their bowling leagues.

150 tops capacity, less your posse, leaves how many? pic.twitter.com/lfdFysGOGt — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 5, 2019

We also wonder what the “reporter to average citizen” ratio was.