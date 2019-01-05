Elizabeth Warren is kicking off her presidential campaign in Iowa this weekend, and at an event last night, journalists let America know that “she persisted” even if the sound system didn’t at some points in her speech.

Warren also tweeted an extremely high-speed video of the overflow line that repeats every four seconds:

Yikes! What was that?

The looping makes it seem to go on forever, right? At least until you have to go lie down.

At least they tried.

We also wonder what the “reporter to average citizen” ratio was.

