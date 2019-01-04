Senator and 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is spending the weekend in Iowa to get a jump on a field of candidates that’s expected to be massive:

However, at one of her first events, there was a technical issue that was eventually resolved:

Cue the media assists!

At this point, Warren’s pretty much alone in the Dem field, so the “she persisted” comments can be reserved for her at the moment, but the media might have to spread this kind of thing a little thinner in the coming weeks and months:

Warren overcoming the sound system cutting out at a campaign event could give her a leg up on the nomination. *Eye roll*

It’s going to be SUCH a fun primary season! Gear up everybody.

