Senator and 2020 Democrat presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is spending the weekend in Iowa to get a jump on a field of candidates that’s expected to be massive:

There are a couple reporters here to see Elizabeth Warren’s first trip to Iowa ahead of 2020 #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/ubIkvDWqgx — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) January 5, 2019

However, at one of her first events, there was a technical issue that was eventually resolved:

About 9 minutes into her speech, the mic went out… but she's still going – shouting into the crowd. Rattling off statistics about the weakening middle class. https://t.co/biYPmCoqTx — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) January 4, 2019

Ok, second biggest applause line: the mic is back on. Warren: "We have sound! Oh, I thought that was just for me." — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) January 5, 2019

Cue the media assists!

In case you were wondering already how 2020 was going to go, here's NBC News. pic.twitter.com/NZR1GCWXlQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2019

And here's Washington Post pic.twitter.com/YTBd1r4ly5 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2019

At this point, Warren’s pretty much alone in the Dem field, so the “she persisted” comments can be reserved for her at the moment, but the media might have to spread this kind of thing a little thinner in the coming weeks and months:

And the sound system went out at Warren event. She asks crowd to be quiet and keeps speaking. Someone in audience jokes: "Russian hackers." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 4, 2019

One might say she is persisting. — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 4, 2019

The mic dropped Elizabeth Warren in Council Bluffs. She persisted. pic.twitter.com/UmkaE5s0BA — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) January 5, 2019

Warren overcoming the sound system cutting out at a campaign event could give her a leg up on the nomination. *Eye roll*

The fan boy in the reporters comes out when they get to cover democrats on the campaign trail — ob1156 (@ob1156) January 5, 2019

JFC — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 5, 2019

I’m actually embarrassed for them. https://t.co/JBqfTaTSxJ — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) January 5, 2019

Pay attention kids. You’re about to get a lesson in media bias. Take note how the press covers the dem primary and how they covered the GOP primary in 2016. 🍿 https://t.co/hj1MMZVR3L — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) January 5, 2019

It’s going to be SUCH a fun primary season! Gear up everybody.