NBC News has already tried to put some light spin on Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling other Dems “we’re gonna impeach the motherf****r,” but Daily Beast national editor Justin Miller took the spin to the next level with a little history behind the word:

Democrats can rest easy in the knowledge that the media will always try to have their backs:

For some reason we’re guessing the ensuing spin would be completely different if the tables were turned.

If the media spin gets any more intense we’re going to have to break out the Dramamine.

