NBC News has already tried to put some light spin on Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling other Dems “we’re gonna impeach the motherf****r,” but Daily Beast national editor Justin Miller took the spin to the next level with a little history behind the word:

Democrats can rest easy in the knowledge that the media will always try to have their backs:

My God, this is pathetic, even for you. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 4, 2019

Even for Miller that is goddamn hilarious almost for words. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2019

Let's test this and call a few liberal sacred cows MFers and see what happens — Loren (@LorenSethC) January 4, 2019

For some reason we’re guessing the ensuing spin would be completely different if the tables were turned.

This is why we hate the media. pic.twitter.com/VKcLXZ9bTw — Mac 🌟🌟🌟 (@marla_mulder) January 4, 2019

Really?

What does the word, Impeach mean in Detroit? https://t.co/Mf1lvlZEYO — Slovydal (@Slovydal) January 4, 2019

Are you getting dizzy yet from all of your spinning? — Jack Bristow (@JackBristow9802) January 4, 2019

If the media spin gets any more intense we’re going to have to break out the Dramamine.

***

