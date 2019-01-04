NBC News has already tried to put some light spin on Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling other Dems “we’re gonna impeach the motherf****r,” but Daily Beast national editor Justin Miller took the spin to the next level with a little history behind the word:
Democrats can rest easy in the knowledge that the media will always try to have their backs:
My God, this is pathetic, even for you.
— JWF (@JammieWF) January 4, 2019
Even for Miller that is goddamn hilarious almost for words.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2019
Let's test this and call a few liberal sacred cows MFers and see what happens
— Loren (@LorenSethC) January 4, 2019
For some reason we’re guessing the ensuing spin would be completely different if the tables were turned.
This is why we hate the media. pic.twitter.com/VKcLXZ9bTw
— Mac 🌟🌟🌟 (@marla_mulder) January 4, 2019
— aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) January 4, 2019
Really?
What does the word, Impeach mean in Detroit? https://t.co/Mf1lvlZEYO
— Slovydal (@Slovydal) January 4, 2019
"Journalism" https://t.co/RvPsYYmcU4
— Danjomite (@danjo_1) January 4, 2019
Are you getting dizzy yet from all of your spinning?
— Jack Bristow (@JackBristow9802) January 4, 2019
If the media spin gets any more intense we’re going to have to break out the Dramamine.
