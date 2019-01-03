Senator Elizabeth Warren is the first prominent Democrat to enter the 2020 presidential fray, and her “I’m gonna get me a beer” video helped prompt some pieces about her unlikability. Warren’s tried to counter such criticism, and one way she did so was to release another video designed to make her even more relatable, but you be the judge about that:

I hear women candidates are most likable in the quiet car! I’ll be talking again on @maddow @ 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/DnVIw2RSgG — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2019

Oh my. One thing’s for sure:

Elizabeth Warren pretending to be relatable over the next few months is going to be the entertainment America deserves. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 3, 2019

Bingo!

I really didn’t think anyone could out-cringe Hillary until now. https://t.co/qRe082j5Lz — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 3, 2019

Yes, I’m sure most of the country gets an Acela Corridor joke, Hillary Jr. https://t.co/8vKTYEJVYl — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 3, 2019

And this is just the beginning.