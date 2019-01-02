Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off her bid with a video bashing Fox News and later a live stream from her kitchen where she drank a bottle of beer that she opened really awkwardly … almost dangerously.

“I’m gonna get me a beer” is certainly Warren’s “Can I get me a huntin’ license here” courtesy of everyday guy John Kerry. But is pounding down brews going to make Warren more likable? She’s already sent out a fundraising email to counter a piece in Politico suggesting that she might have a Hillary problem.

How does Elizabeth Warren avoid a Clinton redux — written off as too unlikable before her campaign gets off the ground? https://t.co/E6zfTkzNYy — POLITICO (@politico) January 1, 2019

“In interviews with Politico, advisers and allies project confidence that perceptions of her as cold or aloof will fade once people see her campaign,” it reads.

Warren’s already on top of it.

Inbox: Elizabeth Warren fundraising off the Politico "likeability" story. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) January 2, 2019

INBOX: Warren is fundrasing off of this Politico tweet pic.twitter.com/KIAJQVM5Ok — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) January 2, 2019

Elizabeth Warren's campaign just sent out a fundraising email bashing the media's fixation with "likability" and citing a recent Politico piece. — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) January 2, 2019

The Warren email reads: "We’re used to being compared to any woman who’s ever lost an election, and we’re used to the anonymous, angsty quotes from “concerned” insiders, and the she-can-never-win garbage churned out by the Republican propaganda machine and recycled by the media." — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) January 2, 2019

Yeah, Republicans totally own the media.

Elizabeth Warren is fundraising off the @Politico article wondering if she's likable. "We’re used to the tired, beard-stroking opinion pieces masquerading as smart political analysis." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 2, 2019

“Beard-stroking opinion pieces?”

But a woman wrote that article. https://t.co/PzEDRb53DG — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 2, 2019

"beard-stroking" sounds kinda gendered tbh https://t.co/cBpVfg9GLx — Just Karl (@justkarl) January 2, 2019

Warren’s got a lot to learn about campaigning in 2019. You can’t just misgender people and hope to be considered likable.

Wait a minute, I’m going to go get me a beer. — JB (@jmblackwell01) January 2, 2019

Hillary redux. This will be painful. — D ❤️USA (@Hallofr808) January 2, 2019

Uh oh, Politico … “Every woman who’s ever put her name forward for something — and every sensible person who recognizes how smart, powerful women are written about, and the names they’re called — knows what’s going on here.”

Especially Republican women, right?

Politico’s Natasha Korecki is facing a nasty backlash over her clear misogyny:

We could avoid this if our institutions, like journalism, weren’t inherently misogynistic. — liz murdock (@mizmurdock) January 2, 2019

Misogynistic. — Rated PG (@petegitlin) January 2, 2019

You’re the biggest problem here — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) January 2, 2019

The press not defaulting to that sexist narrative would help. — Michael, unlike Jack, despises Nazis (@thepmann) January 2, 2019

Maybe stop trying to cut her legs out from under her before she’s even started running — Alex Pozos 🏳️‍🌈 (@GedesBru) January 2, 2019

So this is how Politico is going to “frame” things, is it? This is really despicable, but I’m not at all surprised. — Jazzy Minx (@JazzyMinx) January 2, 2019

Maybe you cover her as a candidate and not just a woman? How about we start there? — Rachel Stuhler (@RachelStuhler) January 2, 2019

You and the rest of the media need to back the eff off, that's how she avoids a Clinton redux. — Michelle Wright (@Mickeygw1) January 2, 2019

What corpse is giving editorial approval to these throwbacks? — Ryan Wegman (@WegmanDC) January 2, 2019

"How does Politico and the rest of the media avoid a misogyny redux?" — Happy to vote for old white men, just not THAT one (@DavidofSeattle) January 2, 2019

WTF Politico? — TrixieBelden (@Dogsarefeminist) January 2, 2019

when bottom feeding media, like politico , starts dealing in issues instead of wallowing in their rampant misogyny-that would be a great start — Annegret Pearl (@AnnegretPearl) January 2, 2019

This is so disappointing, @politico. Change the narrative. Don’t contribute misogyny to reporting. — Dee Kim (@dakotakim1) January 2, 2019

Hey, blame the Democrats who keep putting Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Beto O’Rourke well out ahead of Warren in the polls. They had a female candidate and want to retreat back to Biden? That’s the patriarchy for you.

Wow, have we started 2020 already? This year is going to be so tedious.

Related: