As we told you earlier today, some House Dems have made it known they would file articles of impeachment against President Trump after their party took control of the House:
California Rep. Brad Sherman to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump https://t.co/i04loteXhe
— KTLA (@KTLA) January 3, 2019
Rashida Tlaib Calls for Immediate Impeachment Proceedings on Her First Day in Congress https://t.co/VSvlJPbDZY
— The Nation (@thenation) January 3, 2019
The Democrats have now had control of the House for a few hours, and Michael Moore’s already growing impatient:
IMPEACH! If not now, when? Time’s up. https://t.co/sTxMNwNezZ
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2019
The question has to be asked at this point:
this is hysterical. what are the grounds for impeachment @MMFlint? https://t.co/cjepND9RWY
— pamela lewis ⏳ (@ampay) January 3, 2019
Is “because we don’t like him” a good enough answer? It is for Moore and many Dems.