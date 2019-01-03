As we told you earlier today, some House Dems have made it known they would file articles of impeachment against President Trump after their party took control of the House:

California Rep. Brad Sherman to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump https://t.co/i04loteXhe — KTLA (@KTLA) January 3, 2019

Rashida Tlaib Calls for Immediate Impeachment Proceedings on Her First Day in Congress https://t.co/VSvlJPbDZY — The Nation (@thenation) January 3, 2019

The Democrats have now had control of the House for a few hours, and Michael Moore’s already growing impatient:

The question has to be asked at this point:

this is hysterical. what are the grounds for impeachment @MMFlint? https://t.co/cjepND9RWY — pamela lewis ⏳ (@ampay) January 3, 2019

Is “because we don’t like him” a good enough answer? It is for Moore and many Dems.