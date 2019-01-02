Mitt Romney’s anti-Trump op-ed in the Washington Post today is all the buzz, and the incoming U.S. senator’s first interview since its publication will be with a somewhat predictable outlet:

CNN announces Mitt Romney will give first post op-ed TV interview today on CNN. — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 2, 2019

Today at 4 p.m. ET on @TheLeadCNN with @JakeTapper: Sen.-elect Mitt Romney's first live interview since his op-ed in which he says President Trump's behavior since taking office "is evidence that the President has not risen to the mantle of the office." https://t.co/py5pGWeJQG pic.twitter.com/bIy3tL2ODx — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2019

Is anybody very surprised? Spoiler: Nope:

It says everything that Romney is running straight to the #FakeNews opponents of @realDonaldTrump . If he wanted to offer a conservative critique he could have easily written in @NRO or gone on Laura Ingraham. Instead he’s headed to fraternize with the enemies of the people. https://t.co/mGRgFmenQl — Cary Cheshire (@CaryCheshireTX) January 2, 2019

Its ok.. only people stuck at Reagan National will have to watch it… https://t.co/7zNLSDEUdp — St. Honeybadger🇺🇸 (@honeybadger707) January 2, 2019

Perfect place for him — ricky quick (@esquick1) January 2, 2019

Maybe he can do shots with @AC360 — Debra Garrett (@debragarrett) January 2, 2019

Many are predicting Romney will assume the mantle left by a certain outgoing GOP senator:

Exit Sen Jeff Flake—enter Mitt Romney. Will it never end? — Joe Sarver (@JoeSarver) January 2, 2019

Here we go. The next Jeff Flake. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) January 2, 2019

Jeff Flake is on CNN again? — CMartin (@igotthebestmojo) January 2, 2019

Time will tell.

