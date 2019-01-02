Former press secretary for George W. Bush Ari Fleischer says the WaPo op-ed written by Mitt Romney shows that he has a lot to learn about the battles that really matter in Washington.

I’m disappointed in Mitt Romney. His defining act as an incoming Senator is to criticize Pres. Trump. If Senator-elect Romney thinks Trump is a bigger problem than Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Schumer then he has a lot to learn about how things get done in Washington. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 2, 2019

All Republicans should be working with @realDonaldTrump to achieve his agenda for the American people remember HE was elected President. https://t.co/8DPIVqn9N3 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) January 2, 2019

This is after Romney’s own niece, Ronna McDaniel, criticized her uncle’s comments as “disappointing and unproductive” in a subtweet.

And you thought 2018 was fun: GOP chair Ronna McDaniel just subtweeted Mitt Romney, her own uncle https://t.co/SwMBYTXICh pic.twitter.com/K34ZbD2egV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 2, 2019

Romney’s editorial about how Trump has mishandled the presidency comes on a day that President Trump is meeting with Congressional leaders to try to work out a deal for wall funding and a day before Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

