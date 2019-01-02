Former press secretary for George W. Bush Ari Fleischer says the WaPo op-ed written by Mitt Romney shows that he has a lot to learn about the battles that really matter in Washington.

This is after Romney’s own niece, Ronna McDaniel, criticized her uncle’s comments as “disappointing and unproductive” in a subtweet.

Romney’s editorial about how Trump has mishandled the presidency comes on a day that President Trump is meeting with Congressional leaders to try to work out a deal for wall funding and a day before Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

