This morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first top Democrat to announce an exploratory committee for a likely 2020 run for the White House. Warren’s video includes some hard swipes at Fox News:
Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018
Elizabeth Warren 2020 Video Comes Out Swinging Against Fox News: ‘Echo Chamber of Fear and Hatred’ https://t.co/5AO7wiAVr1 pic.twitter.com/unhng7awZY
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 31, 2018
Hey mainstream media, the First Amendment is under attack! Um, hello…?
And the hall monitors of course called her out for this language which is a direct threat to press freedoms all around the world and undermines the first amendment norms of which are the very foundations of our constitutional republic. https://t.co/1iMjJyyt8X
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2018
Hi guys @oliverdarcy @brianstelter
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2018
That crickets sound is deafening!
Straight on attack on the press. I want full court press on this.
— 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 31, 2018
She's clearly a threat to our vaunted press freedom. She's now painted targets on the backs of Fox employees. https://t.co/OToqYzExgW
— JWF (@JammieWF) December 31, 2018
And the rest of the MSM clears their throats and slowly exits the room.
I see they have taken up the approach they have decried about Trump for. https://t.co/1K2bRUutNj
— Jack (@NBA_GM) December 31, 2018
As if MSNBC, CNN, ABC, and CBS aren't eco chambers https://t.co/2hKrQ0ndww
— Eb 🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@SuperEbza) December 31, 2018
Any media outlet or journalist that doesn’t help carry the Left’s water (::cough:: CHUCKTODD ::cough::) is considered biased (by Democrats).
