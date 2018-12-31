This morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first top Democrat to announce an exploratory committee for a likely 2020 run for the White House. Warren’s video includes some hard swipes at Fox News:

Hey mainstream media, the First Amendment is under attack! Um, hello…?

That crickets sound is deafening!

And the rest of the MSM clears their throats and slowly exits the room.

Any media outlet or journalist that doesn’t help carry the Left’s water (::cough:: CHUCKTODD ::cough::) is considered biased (by Democrats).

***

