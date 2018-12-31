This morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first top Democrat to announce an exploratory committee for a likely 2020 run for the White House. Warren’s video includes some hard swipes at Fox News:

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Elizabeth Warren 2020 Video Comes Out Swinging Against Fox News: ‘Echo Chamber of Fear and Hatred’ https://t.co/5AO7wiAVr1 pic.twitter.com/unhng7awZY — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 31, 2018

Hey mainstream media, the First Amendment is under attack! Um, hello…?

And the hall monitors of course called her out for this language which is a direct threat to press freedoms all around the world and undermines the first amendment norms of which are the very foundations of our constitutional republic. https://t.co/1iMjJyyt8X — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2018

That crickets sound is deafening!

Straight on attack on the press. I want full court press on this. — 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 31, 2018

She's clearly a threat to our vaunted press freedom. She's now painted targets on the backs of Fox employees. https://t.co/OToqYzExgW — JWF (@JammieWF) December 31, 2018

And the rest of the MSM clears their throats and slowly exits the room.

I see they have taken up the approach they have decried about Trump for. https://t.co/1K2bRUutNj — Jack (@NBA_GM) December 31, 2018

As if MSNBC, CNN, ABC, and CBS aren't eco chambers https://t.co/2hKrQ0ndww — Eb 🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@SuperEbza) December 31, 2018

Any media outlet or journalist that doesn’t help carry the Left’s water (::cough:: CHUCKTODD ::cough::) is considered biased (by Democrats).

