Over the weekend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren changed her campaign Twitter handle from @ElizabethForMA to @ewarren, which many think is a pretty big hint that she’s running in 2020 for president:
Elizabeth Warren just renamed her Twitter account, dropping the Mass reference. She’s running? pic.twitter.com/mybjjaJ24X
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018
But after changing it, she changed it right back…
And maybe she’s now decided not to run? Elizabeth Warren changed her account back to @elizabethforma after briefly flirting with @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/C0WYLcirtb
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018
…and then changed it again:
And now Elizabeth Warren’s campaign account is again @ewarren.
To recap:
-originally it was @elizabethforma
-tonight she dropped the Mass part and changed it to @ewarren
-an hour later it returned to @Elizabethforma
-now it’s @ewarren again pic.twitter.com/QijNdluyqf
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018
Wow. If she can’t even decide on whether or not she should change her Twitter handle, should we trust her with the nuclear launch codes?
