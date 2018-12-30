Over the weekend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren changed her campaign Twitter handle from @ElizabethForMA to @ewarren, which many think is a pretty big hint that she’s running in 2020 for president:

But after changing it, she changed it right back…

…and then changed it again:

Wow. If she can’t even decide on whether or not she should change her Twitter handle, should we trust her with the nuclear launch codes?



