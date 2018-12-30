Over the weekend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren changed her campaign Twitter handle from @ElizabethForMA to @ewarren, which many think is a pretty big hint that she’s running in 2020 for president:

Elizabeth Warren just renamed her Twitter account, dropping the Mass reference. She’s running? pic.twitter.com/mybjjaJ24X — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018

But after changing it, she changed it right back…

And maybe she’s now decided not to run? Elizabeth Warren changed her account back to @elizabethforma after briefly flirting with @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/C0WYLcirtb — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018

…and then changed it again:

And now Elizabeth Warren’s campaign account is again @ewarren. To recap:

-originally it was @elizabethforma

-tonight she dropped the Mass part and changed it to @ewarren

-an hour later it returned to @Elizabethforma

-now it’s @ewarren again pic.twitter.com/QijNdluyqf — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) December 30, 2018

Wow. If she can’t even decide on whether or not she should change her Twitter handle, should we trust her with the nuclear launch codes?

***

