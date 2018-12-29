If the partial government shutdown continues well into next month, the Women’s March wanted everybody to know that their anti-Trump march would go on as scheduled:
No doubt about it. On Jan 19, we’re marching straight up to the White House gates. They can shut down the government but they can’t shut down the #WomensWave. https://t.co/FILZN0pecT
— Women's March (@womensmarch) December 29, 2018
From there, who knows what happens next.
And then? https://t.co/w8JndElSm4
— 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 29, 2018
And then what happens? Nothing. Nothing will happen because your tactics are worthless.
— Mike Letalien (@Coach_Crash) December 29, 2018
Well, they’ll think of something. Maybe.
— Uri Blago (@UriBlago) December 29, 2018
— Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) December 29, 2018
Are white women allowed? Also, where are we on the “Jewish question?” https://t.co/1ika3HutND
— Nakatomi Manor (@HappyManor) December 29, 2018
***
