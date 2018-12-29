If the partial government shutdown continues well into next month, the Women’s March wanted everybody to know that their anti-Trump march would go on as scheduled:

No doubt about it. On Jan 19, we’re marching straight up to the White House gates. They can shut down the government but they can’t shut down the #WomensWave. https://t.co/FILZN0pecT — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 29, 2018

From there, who knows what happens next.

And then what happens? Nothing. Nothing will happen because your tactics are worthless. — Mike Letalien (@Coach_Crash) December 29, 2018

Well, they’ll think of something. Maybe.

Are white women allowed? Also, where are we on the “Jewish question?” https://t.co/1ika3HutND — Nakatomi Manor (@HappyManor) December 29, 2018

***

