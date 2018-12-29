Here’s proof-positive that some progressives can get too progressive and therefore become an affront to their own progressiveness, or something:

Oh really?

Anti Semitism was fine, but they had to draw the line somewhere.

You can’t make this stuff up:

The organizers of the annual Women’s March have decided not to hold a rally in Eureka on Jan. 19, as previously planned, because they say participants do not represent the diversity of the area.

“This decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march,” organizers said in a press release.

[…]

“Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” the press release went on to say.