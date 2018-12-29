Here’s proof-positive that some progressives can get too progressive and therefore become an affront to their own progressiveness, or something:
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 28, 2018
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) December 29, 2018
Oh really?
Anti Semitism was fine, but they had to draw the line somewhere.
— JeffC (@JeffChrz) December 28, 2018
You can’t make this stuff up:
The organizers of the annual Women’s March have decided not to hold a rally in Eureka on Jan. 19, as previously planned, because they say participants do not represent the diversity of the area.
“This decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march,” organizers said in a press release.
“Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community,” the press release went on to say.
Pass that popcorn!
— Wendy James (@HealthyQuadMom) December 29, 2018
Another example of how social justice groups are imploding because of their own misguided virtue signaling. Too funny!
— Derek S. 🇺🇸 (@DerekSupp) December 29, 2018
— LisetteInBlue💫 (@bookgirl8) December 29, 2018
On a long enough time line the left will eat itself.
— Eric (@elane1013) December 29, 2018
That sure seems to be the case.