Former U.S. Senate candidate from Texas and possible seeker of the Democrat presidential nomination Beto O’Rourke recently tweeted a video that’s been viewed a whole lot:

The media and others were effusive in their praise:

Tally after 24 hours: 3.4 million views, just on this platform https://t.co/O2c7YxNsG9 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 29, 2018

Just your average, outgoing three-term congressman, cutting a pointed 50-second video that takes it to Trump on what will be perhaps the most potent issue in 2020. https://t.co/WvefL5a3td — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 28, 2018

Fascinating use of social media. https://t.co/YX4J8SPVA6 — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) December 29, 2018

Did Beto produce this or did someone else? Pretty impressive use of visuals with direct debunking of Trump talking points, https://t.co/HWqsbTbhJh — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 28, 2018

Drones have got a lot of bad press recently, here is why they are good https://t.co/ZSFhW0kNZ1 — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) December 29, 2018

Taking on Trumpism without taking on Trump. Watch. https://t.co/jz6r9hrSAC — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) December 29, 2018

This is wise. Democrats need to hone their message on the wall. This goes a long way to doing that. https://t.co/OZqAljUegT — Neil King (@NKingofDC) December 28, 2018

Judging just from that, maybe the 2020 landscape is shifting:

Joe Biden is so screwed in this primary https://t.co/REWc5IFkYI — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 29, 2018

LOL. No kidding! And as for all the views…

That's what happens when members of the media keep retweeting a video, slick — Fake Dave (@Fake_DaveBenz) December 29, 2018

That couldn’t have hurt.

