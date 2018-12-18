Failed Senate candidate and almost certain 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made a big deal of the fact that his was a grassroots organization, with tens of millions raised through small personal donations.

The Daily Caller is reporting, however, that O’Rourke received $430,000 from executives working on the oil and gas sector — which has led the nonprofit group Oil Change USA to scrub O’Rourke’s name from its “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge.”

Beto Removed From ‘No Fossil Fuel’ Pledge After Report Finds He Accepted Oil Money https://t.co/F2j9rBXL9Q via @dailycaller — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) December 19, 2018

Jason Hopkins reports:

Under the stipulations of the pledge, signers agree to “not knowingly accept any contributions over $200 from the PACs, executives, or front groups of fossil fuel companies — companies whose primary business is the extraction, processing, distribution, or sale of oil, gas, or coal.” However, a Sludge report released earlier in December found the Democrat did accept campaign donations from fossil fuel interests — a lot of them. O’Rourke received a total of $430,000 from executives working on the oil and gas sector, the report states. On top of that, there was no indication he returned 29 different “large donations” that consisted of contributions of $200 or more from fossil fuel executives. The large donations were a direct violation of the pledge. In the wake of the report, Oil Change USA, the nonprofit organization behind the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge,” removed O’Rourke’s name from its list.

We’re guessing this dishonor will have approximately zero effect on O’Rourke’s popularity with his base, who see his midterm loss to Sen. Ted Cruz as a sign that he was meant for bigger things.

"Wtf i love fossil fuel now"- libs https://t.co/S6XQ4xB8ze — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 19, 2018

In another article posted Tuesday, the Daily Caller also reported that according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, anti-fossil fuel activists “have prevented at least $90 billion in domestic economic activity and eliminated roughly 730,000 job opportunities.”

Report Suggests Anti-Oil Activism Eliminated Nearly 800K Jobs Opportunities https://t.co/Ul5jkUVQBa pic.twitter.com/S3ICMrv2ra — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 19, 2018

Wasn’t President Obama’s “green jobs czar,” Van Jones, going to bring about the “green new deal” that Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now promising to bring to fruition?

