President Trump was in Iraq for about three hours, and he also spent about 20 minutes speaking to a large gathering of U.S. personnel, accompanied by the first lady. POTUS & FLOTUS received quite the warm reception:

More from the president’s speech to troops in Iraq:

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Pres. Trump makes remarks to U.S. troops deployed in Iraq during surprise visit. "I want to just say: Great job." https://t.co/n0edE9lv7z pic.twitter.com/FJ5sfxQDIN — ABC News (@ABC) December 26, 2018

