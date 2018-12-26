When Air Force One was spotted flying east over Europe, the speculation began, and Hillary Clinton lackey Philippe Reines got in on that:

As we told you earlier, the White House confirmed that the Trumps did indeed visit U.S. military personnel based in Iraq. With the “Trump never visits the troops on the holidays” narrative taking a hit, Reines tried to help the Resistance media come up with a fresh angle:

Trending

It’s fairly clear that no matter what Trump does the Resistance is going to have a spin on what it’s BAD.

Just a little!

24/7 365 days a year!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary ClintoniraqMelania TrumpPhilippe Reines