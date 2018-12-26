When Air Force One was spotted flying east over Europe, the speculation began, and Hillary Clinton lackey Philippe Reines got in on that:

Maybe it’s stopped raining in France so he’s finally visiting the WWI cemetery. Doubt he has the stones to go to a combat zone like Afghanistan. He’d have to look his ground commanders in the eye & answer their questions about why he ordered U.S. troops cut from 14,000 to 7,000. https://t.co/q8yJTyj5iK — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) December 26, 2018

As we told you earlier, the White House confirmed that the Trumps did indeed visit U.S. military personnel based in Iraq. With the “Trump never visits the troops on the holidays” narrative taking a hit, Reines tried to help the Resistance media come up with a fresh angle:

trump deserves ZERO credit for visiting Iraq. He went only because: 1 Hates everyone saying he‘s scared 2 Can’t go to Mar-a-Lago 3 Can’t golf in DC 4 Scared to go to Afghanistan 5 Can’t face US commanders in Kabul 6 Scouting Trump Baghdad locations 7 Jared needs more money — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) December 26, 2018

It’s fairly clear that no matter what Trump does the Resistance is going to have a spin on what it’s BAD.

LMAO. The left is eating crow rn. https://t.co/y8gKR0MBZr — Depressed Ravens making a run Chocolate(10-6) (@realdarkchoco33) December 26, 2018

Just a little!

Bless your small tiny heart https://t.co/gCMbbxQV4w — RTurp ⭐⭐⭐ (@rbnturp) December 26, 2018

Man – he really lives rent free in your head. — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) December 26, 2018

24/7 365 days a year!