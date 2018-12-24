Here’s a little Christmas Eve/morning conversation-starter courtesy of the President of the United States, who was helping man the phone lines of NORAD’s Santa Tracker, which was up and running in spite of the partial federal government shutdown. One conversation the president had with a caller caught some attention:

Watch:

As you might have guessed, the range of reaction to that was anything from “absolutely hilarious” to “impeach!” Here’s a very small sampling:

Merry Christmas everybody!

