Here’s a little Christmas Eve/morning conversation-starter courtesy of the President of the United States, who was helping man the phone lines of NORAD’s Santa Tracker, which was up and running in spite of the partial federal government shutdown. One conversation the president had with a caller caught some attention:

White House pool report on @realDonaldTrump just now:

(Speaking to a 7-year-old named Coleman) "Are you still a believer in Santa Claus? 'Cuz at 7 it's marginal, right?" — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 25, 2018

Watch:

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

As you might have guessed, the range of reaction to that was anything from “absolutely hilarious” to “impeach!” Here’s a very small sampling:

At risk of seeming contrarian…I find this pretty funny. Especially the “Heh!” https://t.co/q8o8mAbdZX — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) December 25, 2018

I didn’t know this was what I wanted for Christmas, but it is. https://t.co/WaxsOiuXzB — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 25, 2018

Add stealing a childhood to Trump's list of crimes. — Bill Wong (@ten24get) December 25, 2018

Writers at SNL just threw their notes in the fire. — Trée George (@LSU_TG) December 25, 2018

A guy who can’t be trusted with a photo op call to a kid on Christmas is in charge of our nuclear arsenal. — Individual Oneness (@selfstyldpundit) December 25, 2018

Why would a kid call the Santa hotline if they didn't believe in Santa? I mean, isn't that the whole point of the hotline? — Stephen Mencik (@MencikSteve) December 25, 2018

Outing Santa to own the libs !! 😂😂😂 — NANC (@Nanc___) December 25, 2018

You cannot write this script at all.

Imagine what season 3 of trump will be — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas everybody!