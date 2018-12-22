Senator Cory (I am Spartacus) Booker will likely be a candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020, and here’s one reported angle that his campaign might take:

.@CoryBooker Is Building A 2020 Campaign That’s Just Like Him: Vegan, Hyperactive, And Unapologetically Unconventional inside Booker's pre-2020 work in early states & meetings with strategists (w/ @darrensands): https://t.co/JlqiCJxULO — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) December 22, 2018

Somehow, despite everything that’s happened in the last few days, this is the most 2018 headline of the week https://t.co/ZuSyIheW4F pic.twitter.com/PMi5QzUcnZ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) December 22, 2018

So, is that a winning approach?

Hyper Vegan 2020 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 22, 2018

What could possibly go wrong?

well that should work in….(checks notes)….Iowa — POTUSWatchingTV (@PrezWatchingTV) December 22, 2018

LOL!

I predict much success from the "Eat Your Vegetables" of Presidential campaigns. https://t.co/PvEcZ9OJ5l — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) December 22, 2018

Dead in the water before it even gets off the ground. 😂#Spartacus https://t.co/Yx1Jbc43sZ — Patrick Ryan (@PatrickBlackbrn) December 22, 2018

Booker will probably attempt to add some more “Spartacus” to the mix at some point.

