As you’re aware, Dana Loesch gets a lot of hateful comments from some on the Left that stem from her fierce defense of the 2nd Amendment, but this one from a blue check columnist for The Root is even more disgusting than usual:

Awful. Meanwhile, Loesch took the high road while mentioning that this kind of thing is nothing new:

Also, Michael had this to say at @TheRoot , which was happpy to publish. Not sure where he gets that I laughed at anyone, but what a rotten thing to say. Appareny Michael struggles with hate in his heart, which is especially sad to see during this time of year. pic.twitter.com/8sKMjNDYsg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 22, 2018

Loesch had a reminder for the kinds of twisted people who say such things:

Look, we are all going to have different opinions. Wishing death upon me or anyone else won’t cause me to reconsider my support for the Constitution, in fact, it further makes me glad for my right of self defense. Can we do better than this hatred? God bless. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 22, 2018

And many noticed in amazement what still qualifies for a blue check on Twitter these days:

And how many conservatives have been suspended or banned for far less than that?

Damn, this is awful. Who hurt you? https://t.co/cMsxz0WBHq — Bunny The Christmas Foo (@PolitiBunny) December 22, 2018

I actually feel sorry for people like this. Imagine how full of bitterness and misery you have to be to write that. Hope you find some peace this Christmas season, Michael. https://t.co/VkFFu24Uwx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 22, 2018

Wow Michael you seem like a nice person….NOT!!!!!!!!! — Paul Potocki (@potocki_paul) December 22, 2018

This is absolutely sick. How dare you tweet about @DLoesch in this manner. Why hasn’t @twitter suspended his account yet? If this was a conservative that said this, it would have already been done.#DoubleStandards https://t.co/IrqUhnSuRR — Pierre N. Wilson (@PierreNWilson) December 22, 2018

It’s unfathomable how someone can descend to this level over policy disagreements. You need to do some serious introspection. — ☃️🎄miss_wking🎅🏿❄️ (@miss_wking) December 22, 2018

You stay classy, official blue checkmark. pic.twitter.com/tcChbIiQx1 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 22, 2018

There’s classless, and then there’s whatever that tweet is.

Tweeters are now noticing the tweet has been deleted, but as everybody knows, screenshots are forever:

And @michaelharriot has deleted this like a coward. — Art Allen (@artallen8) December 22, 2018