As you’re aware, Dana Loesch gets a lot of hateful comments from some on the Left that stem from her fierce defense of the 2nd Amendment, but this one from a blue check columnist for The Root is even more disgusting than usual:

Awful. Meanwhile, Loesch took the high road while mentioning that this kind of thing is nothing new:

Loesch had a reminder for the kinds of twisted people who say such things:

And many noticed in amazement what still qualifies for a blue check on Twitter these days:

And how many conservatives have been suspended or banned for far less than that?

There’s classless, and then there’s whatever that tweet is.

Tweeters are now noticing the tweet has been deleted, but as everybody knows, screenshots are forever:

