We told you last month about the Waffle House CEO who was in North Carolina helping with recovery operations, and today a Waffle House truck is outside one of their restaurants in Panama City that was hit by Hurricane Michael giving away meals:
The previous address is incorrect. Our food truck is at 631 W 15th St. We are giving out free food curbside until 6pm. #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover pic.twitter.com/CVDZVzwH2B
— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 15, 2018
That’s something else!
What a picture#HurricaneMichael #PanamaCity https://t.co/qFA0tcjVAy
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 15, 2018
This image…oh my.
HT @Cameron_Gray https://t.co/itdWkr5Ibs
— Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) October 15, 2018
Waffle House is being applauded for their assistance after natural disasters.
Y'all can't tell me nothin' no more. Waffle House is the GOAT. https://t.co/7CzdYjAiC8
— Pastor Boom Box #RGF (@BUduece96) October 15, 2018
Despite that the sign above looks like a game of Wheel of Fortune gone horribly awry, it only serves to underscore the kindness of what Waffle House is accomplishing in the moment.
— Chad Greve (@GreveChad) October 15, 2018
Best hashtag ever? Quite possible! https://t.co/E0YbcCJmBW
— Liesa Burke (@liesaburke) October 15, 2018
Nicely done, Waffle House!