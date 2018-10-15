We told you last month about the Waffle House CEO who was in North Carolina helping with recovery operations, and today a Waffle House truck is outside one of their restaurants in Panama City that was hit by Hurricane Michael giving away meals:

The previous address is incorrect. Our food truck is at 631 W 15th St. We are giving out free food curbside until 6pm. #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover pic.twitter.com/CVDZVzwH2B — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) October 15, 2018

That’s something else!

Waffle House is being applauded for their assistance after natural disasters.

Y'all can't tell me nothin' no more. Waffle House is the GOAT. https://t.co/7CzdYjAiC8 — Pastor Boom Box #RGF (@BUduece96) October 15, 2018

Despite that the sign above looks like a game of Wheel of Fortune gone horribly awry, it only serves to underscore the kindness of what Waffle House is accomplishing in the moment. — Chad Greve (@GreveChad) October 15, 2018

Best hashtag ever? Quite possible! https://t.co/E0YbcCJmBW — Liesa Burke (@liesaburke) October 15, 2018

Nicely done, Waffle House!