We’ve been telling you a lot about Waffle House over the past few days and the company’s ability to stay open and/or bounce back quickly from natural disasters, and here is one of the major reasons why.

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer is personally overseeing recovery operations in Wilmington, NC:

Now that’s how it’s done:

They’ve brought in generators to run some of the restaurants:

It’s the only building with power:

CBS News’ David Begnaud just randomly met up with Ehmer who just happened to be staying at the same hotel. Ehmer told Begnaud about the importance in helping his employees and the community get back to normal, adding they’ve fed “thousands and thousands” because they have “nowhere else to eat in this town”:

