We’ve been telling you a lot about Waffle House over the past few days and the company’s ability to stay open and/or bounce back quickly from natural disasters, and here is one of the major reasons why.
Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer is personally overseeing recovery operations in Wilmington, NC:
The CEO of all @WaffleHouse is IN Wilmington. All 5 are open and he has been personally serving 1st responders & thousands of customers. That is how leadership works! Can your boss do your job and would he/she be willing to do it? Let's all eat there soon! #smotheredandcovered
— Brent Johnson (@brentjohnson88) September 17, 2018
Now that’s how it’s done:
Anybody out there wants a lesson about leadership? Who is in front of beloved @WaffleHouse in Wilmington? Making sure he feeds the hungry? Walt Ehmer, President and CEO…..God Bless! pic.twitter.com/QLVKRSYvIu
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 16, 2018
They’ve brought in generators to run some of the restaurants:
@WaffleHouse in Leland, NC is open on generator power #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/ahA97u2iWr
— Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) September 15, 2018
It’s the only building with power:
Good morning from @WaffleHouse Monkey Junction, NC… #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/9X0twdRYWk
— Waffle House News (@WaffleHouseNews) September 15, 2018
CBS News’ David Begnaud just randomly met up with Ehmer who just happened to be staying at the same hotel. Ehmer told Begnaud about the importance in helping his employees and the community get back to normal, adding they’ve fed “thousands and thousands” because they have “nowhere else to eat in this town”:
After natural disasters, @WaffleHouse has a reputation of being arguably the first place to open up & feed people. They did it in the city of Wilmington, N.C. after Hurricane Florence & I just met their CEO in our hotel lobby. He’s actually been helping to serve food. pic.twitter.com/LLoKoruRxt
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 16, 2018
***
