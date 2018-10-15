As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti and his client Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump was dismissed by a federal judge. Undaunted, Avenatti said Monday night that he plans to take the appeal to a higher court:

Ah, the liberals’ favorite Ninth Circuit!

And what if the case would end up even higher than the Ninth Circuit?

Not looking good for Avenatti and his client.

