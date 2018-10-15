As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti and his client Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump was dismissed by a federal judge. Undaunted, Avenatti said Monday night that he plans to take the appeal to a higher court:

Here is the Notice of Appeal we just filed with the Ninth Circuit relating to the defamation claim against Trump. His record before the Ninth Circuit has been anything but good. #Basta pic.twitter.com/SK8QdycoUW — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Ah, the liberals’ favorite Ninth Circuit!

Please… you're embarrassing yourself https://t.co/kMg6L7iX0T — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 16, 2018

Knew this joke was coming. https://t.co/nyvkwis1sl — StoneyB 👌🇺🇸🐸🍻 (@stoneyb245) October 16, 2018

And what if the case would end up even higher than the Ninth Circuit?

This could go all the way to the supreme court and you are going to make @StormyDaniels very poor! https://t.co/Ry9dRZ4vyB — Robyn (@reweitl) October 16, 2018

Not looking good for Avenatti and his client.

***

