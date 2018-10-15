As Twitchy told you Monday evening, there was some news about a Stormy Daniels lawsuit that will not make Daniels or her lawyer (and potential 2020 Dem candidate for president) Michael Avenatti happy:

'Reality bites'! Federal judge delivers a big-a** blow to Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti https://t.co/hOmmHg6TtU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 15, 2018

Judge throws out Stormy Daniels’s lawsuit against Trump and orders the adult-film actress to pay the president's legal fees https://t.co/u0iBjMz9ld — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 15, 2018

Ari Fleischer put it all into perspective:

Michael Avenatti is having a strong month. First he helped put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Now, he’s put Stormy Daniels into debt. Boy I hope he becomes the Democratic nominee for President. With that kind of track record, he’ll make Hillary look good. https://t.co/cgdAF74xbi — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 15, 2018

Ouch! Maybe that’s one reason Hillary should consider backing Avenatti (assuming she doesn’t run again herself).

The Creepy Porn Lawyer strikes again @MichaelAvenatti https://t.co/hgAucLy77g — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) October 16, 2018

I think Avenatti is really working for Trump. https://t.co/drjXQR03LY — Mr.Fredrick Corcoran (@FrederickCorco2) October 16, 2018

Judging from recent events you might think that.