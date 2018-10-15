Is it possible to overdose on schadenfreude? Because if so, we’re in big trouble.

BREAKING: Federal judge dismisses Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/yGbEsqlueC — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 15, 2018

Breaking: Federal judge dismisses Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/wkbcbd6gwe — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 15, 2018

Here's the full order, which includes attorneys' fees for Trump if they seek them: https://t.co/Xe1LAo84bg pic.twitter.com/lwPj2V1Cmn — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 15, 2018

Winning https://t.co/7iV5TA24KN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 15, 2018

Ace attorney Michael Avenatti strikes again!

No no, this is quite simply impossible. @MichaelAvenatti has clearly stated many times that his client is going to win this case. https://t.co/E5gOAaJPSi — STEALTH JEFF (@drawandstrike) October 15, 2018

.@MichaelAvenatti Have you ever noticed that you’re actually terrible at your job? https://t.co/mdFsjcj6hY — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) October 15, 2018

To be fair, you can’t expect him to be a lawyer when he’s busy grifting and running for president.

Is that 0-2 or 0-3 for @MichaelAvenatti?

I’ve lost track of his losses. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 15, 2018

first pic: Caroline Court’s thoughts on Avenatti’s defamation suit against Trump

second pic: angry Avenatti 🤡

third pic: reality bites pic.twitter.com/i0eRKFvFJX — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 15, 2018

Re Judge’s limited ruling: Daniels’ other claims against Trump and Cohen proceed unaffected. Trump’s contrary claims are as deceptive as his claims about the inauguration attendance. We will appeal the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 15, 2018

Michael Avenatti’s confidence isn’t worth much these days:

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump was just thrown out of court. #NotWinning https://t.co/rgue94bCcV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2018

Michael Avenatti's defamation suit against President Trump was not only dismissed, but client Stormy Daniels has also been ordered to pay all of Trump's attorney fees: https://t.co/KAqL0xl60h Avenatti somehow still thinks he can outrun the ambulance… https://t.co/WuxGXofMCM — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 15, 2018

And now Avenatti goes down ==> https://t.co/HAqhWpGjlJ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 15, 2018

Only 2020 Dem having worse day than Liz Warren is @MichaelAvenatti https://t.co/pPv0bmLDIO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 15, 2018

Really a banner day for the left https://t.co/acnoK0zvWX — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) October 15, 2018

At least you still have Julie Swetnick. https://t.co/WXqINYV0lf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 15, 2018

Thank goodness for that.