Is it possible to overdose on schadenfreude? Because if so, we’re in big trouble.

And get this:

Dude.

Ace attorney Michael Avenatti strikes again!

Trending

It’s almost as if …

To be fair, you can’t expect him to be a lawyer when he’s busy grifting and running for president.

Reality bites so hard that Avenatti can’t bring himself to face it:

Michael Avenatti’s confidence isn’t worth much these days:

Check his record. El. Oh. El.

He’s fixin’ to get run over.

It’s like dominoes.

Silver lining for Avenatti?

Thank goodness for that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: defamation lawsuitDonald TrumpMIchael AvenattiStephanie CliffordStormy Daniels