Jesse Kelly infiltrated some anti-Kavanaugh protesters in Washington, DC today, sporting some progressive camouflage to blend in:

Kelly even ran into Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and, without breaking character, encouraged her to run for president:

Eventually, a super-sleuth at a protest ID’d Kelly, which led to him getting some… handshakes actually:

And there were some, er, interesting interviews like this:

At the end of the day, Kavanaugh was confirmed:

Hahaha! Now that was entertaining:

Tags: Brett KavanaughJesse KellyResistanceSCOTUSSupreme Court