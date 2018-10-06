Jesse Kelly infiltrated some anti-Kavanaugh protesters in Washington, DC today, sporting some progressive camouflage to blend in:

Guess who’s ready to go undercover at a liberal protest. #MoreRegsNotKegs pic.twitter.com/3gLoISqIr7 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 6, 2018

Kelly even ran into Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and, without breaking character, encouraged her to run for president:

Eventually, a super-sleuth at a protest ID’d Kelly, which led to him getting some… handshakes actually:

Mission Status: Critical. I’ve been compromised behind enemy lines. pic.twitter.com/UgIjetsOkY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 6, 2018

And there were some, er, interesting interviews like this:

The Eskimos are drowning. Do you care? Cause George and I do. pic.twitter.com/54e795ZHj8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 6, 2018

At the end of the day, Kavanaugh was confirmed:

Disappointed about Kavanaugh. But proud of my fellow gender warriors. It was an honor to share the field of battle with you. #NoJusticeNoSeat pic.twitter.com/Z607Kvtoo6 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 6, 2018

Hahaha! Now that was entertaining:

