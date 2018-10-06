Well, this circus had a happy ending:

50-48 — Senate confirms BRETT KAVANAUGH pic.twitter.com/WPrM1VldUQ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Justice Brett Kavanaugh – the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court! pic.twitter.com/Nn82X8mKPl — GOP (@GOP) October 6, 2018

PENCE: "On this vote, the ayes are 50; the nays are 48. The nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh of Maryland to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is confirmed." pic.twitter.com/azRbcmeiRo — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 6, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate with a vote of 50-48. Justice prevails. Congrats to the new SCOTUS Justice. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 6, 2018

Congratulations Justice Kavanaugh — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to Cocaine Mitch for getting the ball into the endzone. — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 6, 2018

Welcome to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 6, 2018

Welcome to the bench, Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh! — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 6, 2018

Justice Kavanaugh is confffffirmed — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 6, 2018

The Senate votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on a vote of 50-48. He will be sworn in as Justice Kavanaugh as soon as Tuesday. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 6, 2018

[extremely fetty wap voice]: 50-48 — Booe! Gabriel Simonson 👻 (@SaysSimonson) October 6, 2018

JUSTICE KAVANAUGH. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 6, 2018

I’m not tired of winning……..Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

I would just like to announce that I am not tired of winning. #JusticeKavanaugh — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) October 6, 2018

HELL. YES! Kavanaugh is confirmed!!!! — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2018

JUSTICE. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 6, 2018