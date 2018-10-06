Well, this circus had a happy ending:
50-48 — Senate confirms BRETT KAVANAUGH pic.twitter.com/WPrM1VldUQ
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2018
Congratulations to Justice Brett Kavanaugh – the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court! pic.twitter.com/Nn82X8mKPl
— GOP (@GOP) October 6, 2018
PENCE: "On this vote, the ayes are 50; the nays are 48. The nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh of Maryland to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is confirmed." pic.twitter.com/azRbcmeiRo
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 6, 2018
Brett Kavanaugh is officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate with a vote of 50-48. Justice prevails. Congrats to the new SCOTUS Justice.
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 6, 2018
Time for a keg stand. https://t.co/EvjckVb5uf
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 6, 2018
JUSTICE.
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 6, 2018
Congratulations Justice Kavanaugh
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 6, 2018
Congratulations to Cocaine Mitch for getting the ball into the endzone.
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 6, 2018
Welcome to the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh!
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 6, 2018
— Jon Nicosia 🇺🇸 (@NewsPolitics) October 6, 2018
Welcome to the bench, Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh!
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 6, 2018
Justice Kavanaugh is confffffirmed
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 6, 2018
The Senate votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on a vote of 50-48. He will be sworn in as Justice Kavanaugh as soon as Tuesday.
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 6, 2018
[extremely fetty wap voice]: 50-48
— Booe! Gabriel Simonson 👻 (@SaysSimonson) October 6, 2018
— Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) October 6, 2018
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 6, 2018
I’m not tired of winning……..Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018
I would just like to announce that I am not tired of winning. #JusticeKavanaugh
— Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) October 6, 2018
50-48…. SCOREBOARD!
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 6, 2018
HELL. YES! Kavanaugh is confirmed!!!!
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2018
JUSTICE.
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 6, 2018
That's "Justice" to you, pinkos!
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 6, 2018