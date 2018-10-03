The Democrats continue to try and throw anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks when it comes to their attempts to derail the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, and in the process it appears they’re providing massive motivation to the other party’s voters:

A new poll suggests Republican voter enthusiasm has spiked amid the Kavanaugh confirmation fight, catching up with Democrats ahead of midterm elections. https://t.co/VPtdCplwf6 https://t.co/MfAvfNRBDC — NPR (@NPR) October 3, 2018

Whoops:

Kavanaugh fight is benefiting the GOP by uniting and firing up the base per NPR / Marist poll https://t.co/pQCiQ0IhWy — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 3, 2018

In July, there was a 10-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans saying the November elections were "very important." Now, that's down to 2 points, a statistical tie. https://t.co/oj9uUDs0Il — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 3, 2018

Ya don’t say!

Democrats overplay their hand? That's unpossible! https://t.co/BtLWnpVFwy — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 3, 2018

Way to go, Dems:

tfw when the libs own themselves so you don’t have to, pt. 1920183 https://t.co/yuEU030IlR — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) October 3, 2018

This would appear to be the best evidence yet that Kavanaugh has, in fact, boosted GOP midterm enthusiasm. https://t.co/Ii3NgzMRud — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) October 3, 2018

Definitely expect to see tons of stories about Republican women being more energized than Democratic women. pic.twitter.com/592iaLitGF — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 3, 2018

The NPR/PBS poll lined up with a Harvard poll that brought some more bad news to the Democrats.