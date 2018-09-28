With some help from Republicans Sens. Jeff Flake and Lisa Murkowski, Democrats might have managed to push a full Senate vote back a week in order for an investigation into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Shocker!

Trending

No matter what happens the Dems will find reasons to keep demanding delays.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChris MurphyFBIJeff FlakeLisa MurkowskiSCOTUSSupreme Court