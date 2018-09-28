Earlier, Sen. Jeff Flake, while voting to forward the Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, also called on a one-week delay for an investigation before the vote. Another Republican senator has joined Flake, and Lisa Murkowski is on board:
NEWS: Murkowski, entering the Capitol “on the way to talk to her colleagues,” said she supports @JeffFlake proposal for a one week delay and an investigation.
— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) September 28, 2018
There it is: McConnell can’t move forward on the floor if Flake and Murkowski are together on this —> https://t.co/hWlbVZCRyY
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018
Another possible “yes” vote in the Senate, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, also joined Flake:
JUST IN: @Sen_JoeManchin supports @JeffFlake’s calls for an FBI investigation: pic.twitter.com/JX06zSPjKL
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 28, 2018
With Flake, Murkowski, Manchin in board, there’s enough of a moderate bloc to force this or derail Kavanaugh. If Heitkamp and Collins join in, I vote that we call them, “The FBI Five.” https://t.co/hRmvc3mlM1
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 28, 2018