Earlier, Sen. Jeff Flake, while voting to forward the Brett Kavanaugh nomination to the full Senate, also called on a one-week delay for an investigation before the vote. Another Republican senator has joined Flake, and Lisa Murkowski is on board:

NEWS: Murkowski, entering the Capitol “on the way to talk to her colleagues,” said she supports @JeffFlake proposal for a one week delay and an investigation. — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) September 28, 2018

There it is: McConnell can’t move forward on the floor if Flake and Murkowski are together on this —> https://t.co/hWlbVZCRyY — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018

Another possible “yes” vote in the Senate, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, also joined Flake: