As we told you earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward to the full Senate the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. However, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake requested a delay in the final Senate vote for a week to allow time for an investigation. Committee Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar praised Flake:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar re: Jeff Flake: "It is one senator who is standing up." — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) September 28, 2018

“This was kind of a surprise to all of us,” Sen. Klobuchar says of Sen. Flake’s call for a 1-week delay to the full Senate vote to allow for an FBI investigation #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/FaqlB77ORb — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 28, 2018

Sen. Klobuchar also seemed optimistic that not only would the FBI investigate, but that they could get it done within a week:

Klobuchar: “You can do a lot if you have the whole FBI looking in one week” — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 28, 2018

In one week, @amyklobuchar tells reporters, "you can do a lot — if you have the whole FBI looking at things." #KavanaughHearings — David Gura (@davidgura) September 28, 2018

The ball is now in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s court.