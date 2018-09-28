Earlier today, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake’s office issued a statement saying he planned to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. This afternoon, Flake, after being lobbied hard by Democrats, did vote to send the Kavanaugh nomination to the Senate floor, but he joined Democrats in calling for a delay in the final vote:

Trending

At first it was thought Flake might change his vote and block the nomination in the committee, but in the end he voted yes, with a request that Dems appreciated:

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordJeff FlakeSCOTUSSenate Judiciary CommitteeSupreme Court