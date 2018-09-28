Earlier today, GOP Sen. Jeff Flake’s office issued a statement saying he planned to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. This afternoon, Flake, after being lobbied hard by Democrats, did vote to send the Kavanaugh nomination to the Senate floor, but he joined Democrats in calling for a delay in the final vote:

BREAKING: Flake is calling for a one-week delay for a floor vote so that the FBI can do an investigation. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 28, 2018

At first it was thought Flake might change his vote and block the nomination in the committee, but in the end he voted yes, with a request that Dems appreciated:

So here’s the deal:

-Kavanaugh’s nomination has been APPROVED by the committee

-Sen. Flake will only vote for him on the FLOOR with a one week delay/FBI investigation

-Flake, it appears, does NOT have McConnell’s agreement to delay a vote — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 28, 2018

Stay tuned.