One big question about today’s Judicial Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh has been “will Jeff Flake vote to confirm?” Flake’s office answered that question in a statement:

Flake is a yes. From his office: pic.twitter.com/oNMcVzD0xl — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 28, 2018

Democrats like Sen. Mazie Hirono and others have said Kavanaugh doesn’t deserve the presumption of innocence, but Flake took that apart in his statement:

"I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty," Flake says.

A committee vote on Kavanaugh is pending, so stay tuned.