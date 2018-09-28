One big question about today’s Judicial Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh has been “will Jeff Flake vote to confirm?” Flake’s office answered that question in a statement:

Democrats like Sen. Mazie Hirono and others have said Kavanaugh doesn’t deserve the presumption of innocence, but Flake took that apart in his statement:

A committee vote on Kavanaugh is pending, so stay tuned.

