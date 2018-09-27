Brett Kavanaugh has delivered a blistering opening statement and wrecked Dianne Feinstein. And then this happened:

Lindsey Graham just had the angry rant of his lifetime, holy shit. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 27, 2018

Blistering statement from Lindsey Graham is as strong a denunciation of this process as I’ve ever heard. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 27, 2018

Graham erupts at Democrats: 'This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics.' Follow along live: https://t.co/W9gxruNFvs pic.twitter.com/w0jPNDvw8r — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham launches into furious defense of Kavanaugh and condemnation of how Democrats handled the allegation. "This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics" https://t.co/9FalHY71EC pic.twitter.com/mBy6BjcLmi — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018

"This is not a job interview," Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells Judge Brett Kavanaugh. "This is hell. This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap." https://t.co/DORpIsB4qU pic.twitter.com/URJupaSBDP — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 27, 2018

"I hope you're on the Supreme Court, that's where you should be…I intend to vote for you and I hope everybody who's fair-minded will." Sen. Lindsey Graham to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.https://t.co/g6zGUTnBok #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/NzssXcivkt — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 27, 2018

Graham also took aim at Dianne Feinstein over sitting on to Christine Blasey Ford’s letter even when she was meeting with Kavanaugh in August and didn’t ask him about it:

Sen. Lindsey Graham Blasts "Sham" Kavanaugh Hearing: "This is not a job interview, this is hell!" pic.twitter.com/u4iamAZPbl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2018

Damn!

Lindsey Graham’s words won’t be soon forgotten. That was powerful. That was needed. No more games. This is a street-fight now. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 27, 2018