Brett Kavanaugh has a right to be angry with a lot of people. But above all, he has a right to be angry at Dianne Feinstein.

Today, he got his chance to tell her exactly what he thinks of her despicable conduct:

KAVANAUGH to FEINSTEIN: "My family has been destroyed Senator" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 27, 2018

"I’ll do whatever the committee wants," says Kavanaugh, asked by @SenFeinstein why he isn't calling for the FBI to investigate the allegations against him. "My family’s been destroyed by this, Senator." "Destroyed," he repeats. "I’m all in immediately," he says angrily. pic.twitter.com/08BPEAFniF — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 27, 2018

You seriously need to watch this:

.@SenFeinstein: "If you're very confident of your position, and you appear to be, why aren't you also asking the FBI to investigate these claims?" Judge Kavanaugh: "Senator I'll do whatever the committee wants. I wanted a hearing the day after the allegation came up." pic.twitter.com/janeyCYnDR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2018

Here's the video from the part of the Brett Kavanaugh-Dianne Feinstein exchange that everyone's tweeting about. Wowza #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/Wlj13QppZL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2018

Wowza, indeed. Dianne Feinstein fully revealed herself to be the lying, corrupt maggot we’ve always known her to be.

Dianne Feinstein is absolutely shameless. Disgusting. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 27, 2018

Truth.

Feinstein: “When we get an allegation …” YOU APPARENTLY SIT ON IT FOR SIX WEEKS. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 27, 2018

Feinstein sat on the allegation for two months. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

Feinstein has a lot of nerve talking about when "we get an allegation" — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) September 27, 2018

Dianne Feinstein talking about how these allegations were handled is RICH. RICH. — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh was absolutely right to call Feinstein out.

Good on Kavanaugh to attack Feinstein and her BS argument. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018

That was an important moment. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 27, 2018

An eye-opening one.

Diane Feinstein really struggled to get through that 5 minutes, boy that was painful. — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) September 27, 2018

Feinstein did not come out well from that exchange. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 27, 2018

Is it me or does Feinstein appear to regret this? — Megan🦊Fox❌ ‏ (@MeganFoxWriter) September 27, 2018

It’s definitely not just you.

Ha Feinstein got her ass handed to her. — Amy 🐘 (@WaltzingMtilda) September 27, 2018

He destroyed her. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh destroyed Feinstein. It was ugly and deserved. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018

Agreed. It couldn’t’ve happened to a nicer gal.

A crimson stain on the pavement. — ZedEleven🕚🥁🐻 (@TheZed11) September 27, 2018

Straightforward from here:

I hope Kavanaugh does to every Democrat what he just did to Feinstein. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 27, 2018

Amen.