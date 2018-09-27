As Twitchy told you last night, Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley said he would seek an injunction to stop a final vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Oh, and Merkley also just happened to use that as a fundraising opportunity:

About that legal action by Senator Merkley: pic.twitter.com/hJPJR0pwCf — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) September 26, 2018

It was all too much for even a CNN host, who called out Merkley:

Hell freezes over as liberal CNN host calls out Senator Merkley (D-OR) for playing politics with a bogus Kavanaugh-lawsuit & then fundraising off the gimmick pic.twitter.com/spLw0IePMU — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) September 27, 2018

Merkly blamed the host for “making it political” by asking the question? Classic!

That was a true “you know it’s bad when…” moment.