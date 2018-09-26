Politico is reporting Wednesday that Sen. Jeff Merkley is seeking an injunction to stop a final vote on Brett Kavanaugh, arguing that his constitutional duty to advise and consent on Supreme Court nominees is being obstructed.

We thought it was the list of demands from Christine Blasey Ford that was obstructing things, but let’s see what Merkley had to say.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) will announce that he's seeking an injunction in federal court designed to stop a final vote on Brett Kavanaugh, asserting an obstruction of his constitutional duty to advise and consent on nominees https://t.co/xnCwrqyBzd — POLITICO (@politico) September 26, 2018

Politico reports:

“The events of the past ten days have only underscored how critical it is that the Senate conduct a careful and comprehensive review of a nominee before giving its consent,” Merkley told POLITICO in a statement. “The unprecedented obstruction of the Senate’s advice and consent obligation is an assault on the separation of powers and a violation of the Constitution. The President and Mitch McConnell want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, without real advice or informed consent by the Senate, but that’s just not how our Constitution works.”

Wow, Democrats will do anything to delay a vote on Kavanaugh.

This suit is likely to succeed and is not in any way grandstanding. — Sam Kamin (@ProfSamKamin) September 26, 2018

Might be sarcasm? — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) September 26, 2018

Maybe? Maybe just a tad? — Sam Kamin (@ProfSamKamin) September 26, 2018

? This doesn't seem likely to be a thing that can happen. — Taylor Desloge (@TaylorDesloge) September 26, 2018

LOL, what a clown. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 26, 2018

Politico reminds us that Merkley delivered a 15-hour floor speech last year to try to derail the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch — sorry, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Good luck — NoGames (@maginificent7) September 26, 2018

I want to see which federal judge would sign an injunction like that against 1 of their peers & also hurting any shot they would have of ever being nominated to sit on the SCOTUS. — NoGames (@maginificent7) September 26, 2018

Article I: What is it? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 26, 2018

Did he pass the Bar, because I think maybe he slept thru ConLaw. — ChuckVoellinger (@CVoellinger) September 26, 2018

absolutely no way in hell that one flies. Not even if in the 9th circuit would any judge touch that one. — Canes Fan 🇺🇸 (@hcanes100) September 26, 2018

his recourse is the political process- the court cannot and should not interject itself into a purely legislative matter, secondly, as the Senate sets its own rules, unless they directly violate the constitution, the court cannot even hear the case. this is great theater — Ayatollah Ghilmeini (Corbyn is a racist endeavour) (@AyatGhilmeini) September 26, 2018

Consent is the votes in the committee and the vote on the senate floor. It doesn’t mean that if liberals don’t like the nominee, they go away. — Johnny Joker (@rawhide071) September 26, 2018

Dems just keep digging that hole and burying themselves with the dirt. I’m not sure they will recover as a party after this fiasco. There is a 25-30% dem base that is totally against any of this. Good luck winning midterms and beyond. Your gonna need it. — Justin Byrd (@JustinByrd22) September 26, 2018

There it is. We can't get Kavanaugh to go away and our smear campaign isn't working, so lets bring in the 9th circuit to help us obstruct. All about power for the democrats. President Trump has destroyed 100 years of progressive action in 2 years and they are pissed. — Sherman Hyde (@Elalushmaven) September 26, 2018

What an idiot. — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) September 26, 2018

Senate Republicans are now faced with deciding whether unproven, and possibly unprovable, allegations should be able to sink the nomination of an otherwise highly qualified person to the highest court in the land. What will they decide? — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) September 26, 2018

Honestly? Who knows. But if they blow this, a lot of Republicans might stay home when the midterm elections roll around.

